Here's What Camilla's Title will Be When Prince Charles Is King

Splash News
Believe it or not, there's going to come a time when Queen Elizabeth is no longer the ruling monarch in the royal family. (What?!) Once she decides to step down, her eldest son, Prince Charles, will become king, making his wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall ... what? Turns out, Camilla's title once Charles becomes king has never been used before.
-
Evidently, Camilla will not become Queen Camilla once Prince Charles becomes king.
According to the Sunday Times, Prince Charles would like his wife to be referred to as the Queen Consort once he takes his mother's place as reigning monarch -- but that's not going to happen.
"The intention is for the duchess to be known as princess consort when the prince accedes to the throne," a spokesperson for the royal couple told the Times. "This was announced at the time of the marriage and there has been absolutely no change at all."
Well, OK then.
-
Charles and Camilla have actually known this for a while.
After the couple wed in 2005, Clarence House made an announcement about Camilla's future title.
"It is intended that Mrs. Parker Bowles should use the title HRH The Princess Consort when The Prince of Wales accedes to The Throne," the statement said. According to Slate, the title was created to avoid a "PR crisis."
-
-
Camilla's title was originally given to her out of respect to Princess Diana.
As everyone knows, Princess Diana was known as the Princess of Wales. After her death, it would have seemed inappropriate to refer to Camilla as the same -- hence, she was given the title the Duchess of Cornwall.
Additionally, the title Princess Consort was announced for Camilla to avoid a royal backlash. After their wedding, Slate columnist Daniel Engber wrote:
"It's a new title created just for Camilla, because crowning her as queen would create P.R. problems for the royals. A marriage between divorcees like Charles and Camilla remains taboo for some members of the Church of England, and Camilla is already unpopular for breaking up the prince's marriage to Diana."
-
On the flip side, Kate WILL have a queenly title once Prince William becomes king.
Although she won't be referred to as the Queen of England, the Duchess of Cambridge will take on the title of Queen Consort, just as Queen Elizabeth's mother, the Queen Mother, did when her husband became king.
Evidently, there will be a small ceremony for Kate once she takes on this title. However, there wasn't one for Prince Philip -- who also has a consort title -- when he received the honor.
Are you kind of confused? Yeah, we are too.
-
-
And ready to be even more confused?
Share this Story