Here's What Camilla's Title will Be When Prince Charles Is King

According to the Sunday Times, Prince Charles would like his wife to be referred to as the Queen Consort once he takes his mother's place as reigning monarch -- but that's not going to happen.

"The intention is for the duchess to be known as princess consort when the prince accedes to the throne," a spokesperson for the royal couple told the Times. "This was announced at the time of the marriage and there has been absolutely no change at all."



Well, OK then.