Prince Harry Is Reportedly Having a Hard Time Leaving the Royal Family

Prince Harry is in the UK finishing off what's probably the last of his official engagements as a member of the royal family. And even though it's been reported that he and Meghan Markle are enjoying their new life in Canada immensely, a friend of the duke's recently said that this is a time of mixed emotions for Harry, who's only known life as a royal.
A royal insider recently revealed that Harry has having an "emotional time" as of late.
"It's an emotional time for him in many ways," one of Harry's supposed oldest friends told Vanity Fair royal correspondent Katie Nicholl. "I think in many ways it's bittersweet. He's always wanted to have a regular life and to get away from the spotlight, and that's what he's doing, but it basically means walking away from his family. Harry's a loving, loyal guy so that will be very hard for him."
This isn't the first time we're hearing Harry has been having a hard time with Megxit.
In January, not long after Harry and Meghan announced they were leaving the royal family, Harry's close friend, polo player Nacho Figueras, told ABC that Harry was having mixed emotions.
"He's being a father. This is a guy who is trying to protect his cub and his lioness from whatever it takes," Figueras said. "He has suffered a lot from all of the things that have happened to him. He suffers a lot from people judging him."
Despite his conflicting feelings, though, a friend of Princess Diana's said she would be proud of her son -- but want him to proceed with caution.
It isn't just Harry who's having difficulty with the transition -- his family is too.
It's sad to hear Harry is having a rough go lately, but nothing worth having ever comes easy.
