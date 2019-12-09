Prince Harry Is Reportedly Having a Hard Time Leaving the Royal Family

Splash News
Nicole Fabian-Weber
Nicole Fabian-Weber
Celebrities

prince harry
Splash News

Prince Harry is in the UK finishing off what's probably the last of his official engagements as a member of the royal family. And even though it's been reported that he and Meghan Markle are enjoying their new life in Canada immensely, a friend of the duke's recently said that this is a time of mixed emotions for Harry, who's only known life as a royal.

  • A royal insider recently revealed that Harry has having an "emotional time" as of late. 

    "It's an emotional time for him in many ways," one of Harry's supposed oldest friends told Vanity Fair royal correspondent Katie Nicholl. "I think in many ways it's bittersweet. He's always wanted to have a regular life and to get away from the spotlight, and that's what he's doing, but it basically means walking away from his family. Harry's a loving, loyal guy so that will be very hard for him."

    • Advertisement

  • This isn't the first time we're hearing Harry has been having a hard time with Megxit. 

    In January, not long after Harry and Meghan announced they were leaving the royal family, Harry's close friend, polo player Nacho Figueras, told ABC that Harry was having mixed emotions. 

    "He's being a father. This is a guy who is trying to protect his cub and his lioness from whatever it takes," Figueras said. "He has suffered a lot from all of the things that have happened to him. He suffers a lot from people judging him."

  • Despite his conflicting feelings, though, a friend of Princess Diana's said she would be proud of her son -- but want him to proceed with caution.  

    meghan markle
    Splash New

    Diana's former bodyguard Ken Wharfe told Nicholl: 

    "Diana always said you have to make your own way in this family and Harry is doing that. I think she’d applaud him for what he’s doing but I think she would advise him to think very carefully about what he does next and to take some time,” Wharfe continued. “Harry has made the choice to go and now he has to start all over again and I suspect it’s going to be a long road. He effectively has to rebrand himself."

  • It isn't just Harry who's having difficulty with the transition -- his family is too.

    prince harry
    Splash News

    According to Wharfe, there's a "genuine sadness over what he's letting go."

    "I know he was immensely proud to be a part of the royal family and to be able to continue his mother's work," Wharfe told Nicholl. "He has also always had great respect for the queen. Harry was a key player in the royal family, he was always going to be. Now he's leaving which is very sad for everyone involved."

  • It's sad to hear Harry is having a rough go lately, but nothing worth having ever comes easy. 

    prince harry
    Splash News

    Whether he stayed in the royal family or forged his own path, it was going to be difficult. Obviously, he and Meghan went with their guts and chose what's best for their son. 

    Hopefully, over time Harry will be able to strike a healthy balance between the royal family and his "regular" life. It's not going to be easy, but it will certainly be worth it. 

Related

Advertisement

Trending

Advertisement