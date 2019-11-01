Miley Cyrus' Boyfriend Addresses Growing Speculation She's Pregnant

The rumors have been real about Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus since we first found out they were dating, but this one has been a major doozy. Amid reports that they could be expecting a baby together, Cody has addressed the pregnancy rumors about Miley during a recent interview, putting all the speculation to rest for once and for all.
Well, that was fast!
-
Apparently, some fans have been convinced that Miley is with child.
It's not clear how or why these rumors started, but they're out there. And given how unexpected just about everything that has to do with Miley and Cody's relationship so far has been since they first got together in the fall, it wouldn't be the most shocking thing in the world if they did already have a baby on the way.
So what's the verdict? Unless Cody's covering something up, it seems like we finally got our answer ...
-
In a recent interview, Cody joked off the rumors, saying he's "been pregnant for years, apparently."
During his appearance on Today Australia, he even shared how he deals with these kinds of rumors.
"I mean, you just gotta take it in stride," he said on the show, according to E! Online. "And, you know, what I try to do is just focus on my work and what's important to me, and for me it's my work and my music, so. The rest just kind of comes along with it. So, it's all part of it and something you just have to take in stride and be cool with."
-
-
As for Cyrus herself? She's ignoring everything.
Instead of talking about the rumors herself, Miley Cyrus has been showing off her newest tattoos and preparing for her upcoming concert in Melbourne, so it seems she has a few other things on her mind that don't include what people think about the status of her womb.
Good for her.
Honestly, it seemed like last year was a bit of an emotional roller coaster for her -- especially after her divorce from Liam Hemsworth -- so it's good to see her thriving this year.
-
So far, Miley and Cody are still going strong.
In fact, last week she posted a photo on Twitter of the two of them together in the car, calling him her best friend. Regardless of what people might think about Miley and Cody's relationship, we've gotta admit that they do seem pretty happy together. And in the end, that's all that matters, right?
These two have definitely done some things that leave us scratching our heads, but hey -- that's up to them, not us!
-
-
For now, it seems safe to assume there are no babies on the horizon.
Unless, of course, Cody's jokes and Miley's silence are to cover something up, but let's avoid going down that rabbit hole (at least, for now, anyway). For now, the answer definitely seems to be no.
When and if these two decide to start a family, we're sure they'll fill us in. And until then, it seems like they're just dating and having a lot of fun together, which is pretty great too.
