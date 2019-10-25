Meghan Markle's Half-Brother Just Made His Nastiest Comments About the Duchess Yet

Splash News
It's been a minute since we've heard from one of Meghan Markle's family members. This week, though, the quiet spell has been broken with a doozy of an interview by Meghan's estranged half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr. Thomas, like his father Thomas Sr., had very few nice things to say about the Duchess of Sussex. However, Thomas Jr. decided to take things a step further than usual in this interview by making a serious accusation about Meghan.
According to Thomas, it's his half-sister's fault that his life is in such a state of disarray.
In a recent interview with New Idea, Thomas said that "being associated" with the duchess "nearly destroyed" him.
In the interview, Thomas said he lost his job because of his affiliation with Meghan and claims that he now "can't get a new one because of the notoriety of being related to the duchess."
If you're thinking "okaaaaaay" right now, we have news for you: It gets better.
Thomas, who's given countless interviews about Meghan since she started dating Prince Harry, also said that he's considered changing his last name so he can avoid the Markle "curse."
"I am homeless and could have been under a bridge with a cardboard sign begging for money, but thankfully my mom has taken me in," he said.
Thomas also added that Meghan should have helped him when he fell on hard times.
"Meghan could have helped me or got someone else at the palace to do so," he added in the interview.
Yes, you're reading that correctly. Thomas actually verbalized the fact that he thinks his sister -- who he's done nothing but bad mouth since she joined the royal family -- should've helped him out.
Thomas left one small detail out of the interview.
Meghan's half-brother forgot to add that he was arrested on charges of drunk driving in January of last year in Oregon. According to reports, he was "visibly intoxicated" when he was pulled over.
And in 2017, he was arrested and accused of holding a gun to a woman's head during an alcohol-induced argument.
Soooo ... maybe his unemployment has less to do with being related to royalty and more with his criminal record.
However, he managed to get in that he feels that Harry and Meghan are being "hypocrites" right now.
"With everything going on currently, with them leaving the palace and doing things for money, it makes them hypocrites because we, the family, have all been blamed for making money, and now they're doing the same thing," he said of Harry and Meghan's new business endeavors. "The only difference is we're all broke."
Um, OK. If Thomas thinks no one sees through his interview, he's sorely mistaken. And if he thinks Meghan and Harry are even seeing his interview, he's more out of touch than we thought.
Buh-bye.
