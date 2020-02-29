Jessa Duggar Gets Sassy When Fans Question Her Girls' Weekend

We know Jessa Duggar is probably still winding down from her fun girls' weekend with her sisters, but that doesn't mean she can't find the time to shut down the haters on Instagram! After a fan criticized the husbands for not watching their babies while the Duggar sisters got together, Jessa took matters into her own hands to let them know what's up. Yep, that's our Jessa!
It all started when Jessa shared photos from their weekend.
And as far as we can tell, everyone had a blast -- and managed to accomplish getting all the sisters together in one place at the same time, including Jinger, who flew in from California to be there.
A trip to Target, lunch, shopping for clothes, and taking tons of pictures -- these ladies hit every high point of what a girls' weekend should be, and they did it all with many of their kiddos (including the babies) in tow.
One fan commented, saying that the "neanderthal" men of the family should have been watching the kids.
And kids involved or not, it appears they all had a blast.
They were able to have tons of sisterly bonding time, and it seems they could really use it. After all, they're all super busy (with those babies we were just talking about, obviously) and they have families of their own. Jinger even lives across the country! It's not every day that they get to spend time together like this, so we're glad to see that they enjoyed it ... despite what the haters might say.
We're sure the kids liked seeing each other, too.
After all, one of the fun parts of growing up in a family as big as the one that the Duggars have is that there are so many cousins to play with (and many of them are around the same age). We're sure the kids all loved hanging out, and some of them don't seem to get together much at all, such as Jill's sons, Israel and Samuel, and Jinger's daughter, Felicity.
Let this family live!
All that matters is that everyone had fun.
We know that the guys do watch their own kids, because we've seen it happen before. Besides, they're dads. It's what they do.
Clearly, if this was a "no kids allowed" kind of gathering, kids wouldn't be in these photos, but everyone looks like they had a blast, including the little ones, and we're sure their mamas wouldn't have had it any other way. Here's hoping we can see them get together again very soon.
