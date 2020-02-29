Jill Duggar & Her Sisters Gather for a Sweet Girls' Weekend in Arkansas

They kicked things off with a giant Panera date -- we can't even imagine how many tables they must have needed to all be able to eat together at the same time! And is it just us, or does it look like Joy-Anna is possibly trying to hide a baby bump? Hmm ...

Best of all, even Jinger was able to be there. We knew she was traveling to Arkansas with Felicity to spend time with family, but we had no idea that this is what they had planned. They all look so happy to be together, and we know Michelle must have loved having her girls all in one place.