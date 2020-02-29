Jill Duggar & Her Sisters Gather for a Sweet Girls' Weekend in Arkansas

Jill Duggar, Jinger Duggar, Jana Duggar, Jessa Duggar, Joy Anna Duggar
It was definitely a big weekend for the women of the Duggar family -- including Jill Duggar. Just about all of the sisters (and sisters-in-law) got together for a girls' weekend, documenting all of their adventures on Instagram, and we can't get enough of all of the adorable photos they shared, especially the ones that include their kiddos. It looks like they had so much fun!

  • Almost every single Duggar lady gathered together over the weekend, including some of the youngest.

    They kicked things off with a giant Panera date -- we can't even imagine how many tables they must have needed to all be able to eat together at the same time! And is it just us, or does it look like Joy-Anna is possibly trying to hide a baby bump? Hmm ... 

    Best of all, even Jinger was able to be there. We knew she was traveling to Arkansas with Felicity to spend time with family, but we had no idea that this is what they had planned. They all look so happy to be together, and we know Michelle must have loved having her girls all in one place.

  • Jana also shared a group photo of the older girls together. 

    Like we said, it's a rare moment when all of these women can be together in the same place, especially now that they're busy with families of their own (and that Jinger lives all the way out in California). It's so special to see them together like this, and they all look so happy! We know that Jana must be missing having all of her sisters at home with her, too.

  • We love that Jill was included.

    Jill Duggar, Bella Duggar
    jillmdillard/Instagram

    Here she is, at Target (honestly, we cannot name a better place to spend a weekend day) cuddling one of her tiniest nieces, baby Bella. These two are pretty cute together, right?

    We know Jill and Derick have been feuding with her family, and that Jim Bob has even been placing restrictions on when Jill can come over. But fortunately, that didn't keep her from this particular gathering -- and it looks like her relationship with her sisters is alive and well. We're so glad to see it! 

  • We're so happy everyone seems to have had so much fun together. 

    Duggar ladies at Target
    https://www.instagram.com/jillmdillard/

    If we had to guess, it's probably not easy to coordinate everyone's schedules to make a weekend like this happen, but we're so glad it did. We really miss seeing all of them interacting on Counting On, so following along with everyone's Instagram stories and posts was a lot of fun. 

    We can't think of a better way to spend quality time than lunch and shopping. They were really living it up! 

  • Here's hoping that more days like this happen in the future.

    Jill Duggar Instagram Story
    jillmdillard/Instagram

    We know that these ladies must love getting together, and it's so sweet to see how happy they are when they're finally able to make it happen.

    A lot has changed in their family over the last few years -- marriages, babies, big moves, and even family feuds -- but after growing up together in such a unique situation, we know that the bonds between these sisters must be strong.

