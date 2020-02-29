Jill Duggar & Her Sisters Gather for a Sweet Girls' Weekend in Arkansas

It was definitely a big weekend for the women of the Duggar family -- including Jill Duggar. Just about all of the sisters (and sisters-in-law) got together for a girls' weekend, documenting all of their adventures on Instagram, and we can't get enough of all of the adorable photos they shared, especially the ones that include their kiddos. It looks like they had so much fun!
Almost every single Duggar lady gathered together over the weekend, including some of the youngest.
They kicked things off with a giant Panera date -- we can't even imagine how many tables they must have needed to all be able to eat together at the same time! And is it just us, or does it look like Joy-Anna is possibly trying to hide a baby bump? Hmm ...
Best of all, even Jinger was able to be there. We knew she was traveling to Arkansas with Felicity to spend time with family, but we had no idea that this is what they had planned. They all look so happy to be together, and we know Michelle must have loved having her girls all in one place.
Jana also shared a group photo of the older girls together.
Like we said, it's a rare moment when all of these women can be together in the same place, especially now that they're busy with families of their own (and that Jinger lives all the way out in California). It's so special to see them together like this, and they all look so happy! We know that Jana must be missing having all of her sisters at home with her, too.
We love that Jill was included.
We're so happy everyone seems to have had so much fun together.
Here's hoping that more days like this happen in the future.
