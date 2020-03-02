Kate Middleton Is Losing a Super Close Friend in the Royal Family Thanks to a Nasty Divorce

Earlier on this year, Queen Elizabeth's grandson, Peter Phillips, announced that he and his wife, Autumn Phillips, were getting divorced. Peter, who's the son of Princess Anne, and Autumn, a Canadian, married in 2008 but unfortunately couldn't make things work. Although the split was sure to affect the Queen, who reportedly isn't a fan of divorce, Kate Middleton may be taking the Phillips' divorce the hardest.

  • Apparently, Kate and Autumn have become super close over the years.

    Royal expert Angela Mollard detailed the women's relationship on the ROYALS podcast recently. 

    "We've seen them at polo together and Kate is really good friends with Autumn," Mollard said. "In fact, she went to Autumn's wedding as one of her first engagements on her own in 2008 because Prince William was in Kenya. He was away, they weren't engaged at this stage, the wedding was at Windsor Castle and she represented the couple, and she's been really good friend with Autumn ever since."

  • There's a reason Kate values her relationship with Autumn so much.  

    "It's very hard for someone like Kate -- you've got your own direct family and then you've got friends who you would trust and I don't imagine there would be many of them. You have to be sure anything you say wouldn't get passed on," Mollard said. 

    She continued: "The special creed within the Royal Family of nondisclosure means that speaking to somebody like Autumn with more depth … they have so many shallow conversations every day, they have to speak so generically about everything, she has to think about what she says every time."

    In other words, Kate is losing someone she can be herself around. 

  • Without Autumn, Kate will be lonelier in the royal family. 

    Although Kate does have friends, it's been reported that Autumn was one of her closest friends in the royal family, specifically.  

    "For Kate to be able to properly talk to somebody like Autumn must be incredibly valuable," Mollard said during the podcast. "She has a sister and a mum but most of us have more than a couple of people we can confide in. You just have to hope that relationship doesn't change. Being in the Royal Family, at times, must be incredibly lonely. To have allies is very important."

  • Between Autumn and Peter's divorce, and Meghan and Harry's move abroad, Kate doesn't have too many girlfriends in the palace right now. 

    There was obviously tension between Prince Harry and Prince William, but it was initially reported that Kate and Meghan got on well. And in addition to the close bond Autumn and Kate had, their kids played together often. (Who could forget Autumn's daughter Savannah pushing Prince George down a hill at Beaufort Polo Club a few years ago?)

  • It's going to be tricky for Kate and Autumn to be as close as they were, but hopefully they can figure something out. 

    Even though Autumn won't technically be part of the royal family anymore, hopefully Kate will still be able to trust her -- and hopefully the kids will continue to hang out together. 

    Man, they're dropping like flies in the royal family these days. It doesn't sound like it's been easy for the Queen, but apparently, it's not easy for Kate either.

