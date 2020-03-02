Kate Middleton Is Losing a Super Close Friend in the Royal Family Thanks to a Nasty Divorce

Splash News
Earlier on this year, Queen Elizabeth's grandson, Peter Phillips, announced that he and his wife, Autumn Phillips, were getting divorced. Peter, who's the son of Princess Anne, and Autumn, a Canadian, married in 2008 but unfortunately couldn't make things work. Although the split was sure to affect the Queen, who reportedly isn't a fan of divorce, Kate Middleton may be taking the Phillips' divorce the hardest.
Apparently, Kate and Autumn have become super close over the years.
Royal expert Angela Mollard detailed the women's relationship on the ROYALS podcast recently.
"We've seen them at polo together and Kate is really good friends with Autumn," Mollard said. "In fact, she went to Autumn's wedding as one of her first engagements on her own in 2008 because Prince William was in Kenya. He was away, they weren't engaged at this stage, the wedding was at Windsor Castle and she represented the couple, and she's been really good friend with Autumn ever since."
There's a reason Kate values her relationship with Autumn so much.
Without Autumn, Kate will be lonelier in the royal family.
Between Autumn and Peter's divorce, and Meghan and Harry's move abroad, Kate doesn't have too many girlfriends in the palace right now.
It's going to be tricky for Kate and Autumn to be as close as they were, but hopefully they can figure something out.
