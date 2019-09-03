Vanessa Bryant 'Devastated' First Responders Reportedly Leaked Crash Photos

Vanessa's lawyer went on to say that sharing the photos was "inexcusable and deplorable."

"This is an unspeakable violation of human decency, respect, and of the privacy rights of the victims and their families," the statement said. "We are demanding that those responsible for these alleged actions face the harshest possible discipline, and that their identities be brought to light, to ensure that the photos are not further disseminated. We are requesting an Internal Affairs investigation of these alleged incidents."



Finally, Vanessa's lawyer ended the statement by asking that anyone who has information about the situation to call or email their office.