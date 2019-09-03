Vanessa Bryant 'Devastated' First Responders Reportedly Leaked Crash Photos

Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images; vanessabryant/Instagram
It's been more than a month since Kobe and Gianna Bryant passed away in a tragic helicopter crash, and now, Vanessa Bryant is speaking out about how the world learned the news. In a statement from her lawyer that she shared in a new Instagram post, Vanessa said she's "devastated" about photos from the crash that leaked, allegedly via first responders who were on the scene.
In the statement, we learn that Vanessa went to the sheriff's office to request that no photography be allowed near the crash site.
The statement said:
Mrs. Bryant personally went to the Sheriff’s office on January 26th and requested that the area be designated a no-fly zone and protected from photographers. This was of critical importance to her as she desired to protect the dignity of all the victims, and their families. At that time, Sheriff Alex Villanueva assured us all measures would be put in place to protect the families’ privacy, and it is our understanding that he has worked hard to honor those requests.
Unfortunately, that's not what happened, as photos from the scene have ended up being shared, allegedly by Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies.
Vanessa's lawyer went on to say that sharing the photos was "inexcusable and deplorable."
"This is an unspeakable violation of human decency, respect, and of the privacy rights of the victims and their families," the statement said. "We are demanding that those responsible for these alleged actions face the harshest possible discipline, and that their identities be brought to light, to ensure that the photos are not further disseminated. We are requesting an Internal Affairs investigation of these alleged incidents."
Finally, Vanessa's lawyer ended the statement by asking that anyone who has information about the situation to call or email their office.
Fans are chiming in on Vanessa's post with words of support.
Sounds like everyone's on board with her taking action here -- as she should. It's hard enough to imagine what Vanessa Bryant is going through, losing both her husband and her daughter at the same time. But then to find out that her wishes for privacy weren't respected in such a deep way? That makes a difficult situation even more difficult, as she and her family -- and the families of the other victims in the crash -- should be able to grieve in peace.
Recently, Vanessa also filed a lawsuit against the helicopter company, attempting to hold it responsible for the crash.
In Vanessa's wrongful death lawsuit against Island Express Helicopters, she claimed the company should have known the conditions were unsafe for flying, both before takeoff and after the helicopter was already in the air, and she is seeking an unspecified amount in punitive and compensatory damages.
People have certainly had a lot of opinions about Vanessa's legal moves, but it's impossible to judge without being in her shoes.
We're still sending Vanessa all the love.
It's heartbreaking to hear that she and her daughters are also having to deal with the fact that first responders have allegedly been circulating photos like this as she and her family mourn both Gianna and Kobe at the same time.
Good for her for taking action. Hopefully, the matter will be settled swiftly, and Vanessa and her family can finally begin to heal.
