Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Reportedly Leaving Archie in Canada During Their UK Trip

During the last few days, the artist formerly known as Prince Harry has been back on his old stomping ground in the UK. The Duke of Sussex is carrying out a number of royal obligations since, technically speaking, he isn't completely off the royal hook until spring. Meghan Markle is set to join her husband this week in London as well, but for anyone hoping to catch another glimpse of the couple's adorable son, Archie Harrison, there's some bad news. Archie is staying in Canada.
Meghan will arrive in London this week to wrap up a few royal engagements, including attending the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.
The Duchess of Sussex is also set to host an event for International Women's Day, which falls on Sunday, March 8.
A source recently told the Times: "Meghan is leaving Archie in Canada for this trip. When the Duchess of Sussex returns to the U.K. from Canada for a final round of engagements with Prince Harry, who arrived last week, she is expected -- again -- to leave behind their nine-month-old son."
This isn't the first time the couple are opting to leave their son at home while they tend to royal business.
Back in January, for their first engagement of the year at Canada House in London, Harry and Meghan decided to leave Archie in Canada with caretakers.
Although sure, it's disappointing when royal fans can't catch a glimpse of the little cutie, it's understandable. Harry and Meghan reportedly left royal life behind so they can raise their son in a private and down-to-earth manner.
However, not everyone is happy with Harry and Meghan's decision to leave Archie at home -- especially the Queen.
The Times reported that "the news will be disappointing for the queen and the royal family, who are understood to be 'very sad' that they have seen so little of Archie since his birth."
Aww. That is kind of a bummer when you look at that way. Prince Charles is probably disappointed as well. Sounds like he hasn't seen much of his grandson!
Recently, Harry and Meghan let it be known that Archie is their top priority.
In the statement the couple recently released on their website that laid out the terms of their transition out of royal life, they revealed that they will be keeping a security team to ensure their -- and Archie's -- safety.
"It is agreed that The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will continue to require effective security to protect them and their son," a portion of the statement read.
It doesn't sound like we're going to be seeing much of Archie as he grows up.
And who are we to argue with that? He is, after all, Harry and Meghan's son.
We'll miss seeing Archie at royal events -- along with Harry and Meghan -- but the Sussexes are after a quieter, below-the-radar life with their son. They couldn't possibly do that from the balcony of Buckingham Palace.
