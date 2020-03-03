20 Photos of Kate Middleton & Prince Harry That Make Us Miss Their Friendship

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty
Fresh from the ever-churning royal family rumor mill are whispers that Kate Middleton is devastated that her once-close friendship with Prince Harry has dwindled away to nearly nothing. The reason? Tensions among the in-laws formerly known as the Fab Four (Kate, William, Harry, and Meghan), and Harry and Meghan's bombshell decision to stop being working royals and move themselves and their son, Archie, to Canada and/or the United States.
Is it true? We don't know. But we do know that at least once upon a time, the two in-laws were as tight as sardines in a can -- and if we miss those times, Kate surely does. Kate and Harry met shortly after Kate and William began dating in 2003, and Kate reportedly became a big sister of sorts, a nurturing and steadying force that the young Harry, who was still struggling with mom Princess Diana's death, seemed to need desperately. She made him food, invited him to hang out at the apartment, and gave him advice on girlfriends.
Prince Harry, for his part, made his sister-in-law laugh like no one else, thanks to his easy-going personality and his prankster spirit. We're sure he saved her from falling into a coma at more than one official royal event over the years -- especially when Harry was single and became a puppy-like third wheel on outings that also included William. Harry is basically the polar opposite of his brother, who is way less jovial, probably because his role as future king requires that he mind his p's and q's, big time. Picture after picture shows Kate happy but subdued when interacting with William, but throwing her head back in riotous laughter whenever Harry delivers a zinger.
So when did this platonic love fest hit a snag? When Harry fell in love with Meghan, hardcore, and reportedly got advice from William -- and possibly Kate -- to take his time before getting serious? Harry was apparently furious, and that put him at odds with not just his big brother, but with Kate. Though there have been moments when the friends seem to be OK around each other, nothing has seemed quite the same since. Kate and William didn't even meet Archie for a week after he was born.
Considering that Kate and Harry were such close pals, it's been sad to see the bond fraying, and we certainly hope that they can get their friendship back on track. Until then, here are 20 pictures that make us miss their special relationship.
Sharing a Laugh1
'Allo, 'allo, 'allo, what's all this, then? Harry and Kate are actually at a pretty serious event: the procession of the Order of the Garter, one of the highest types of knighthood that the queen can bestow. But somehow, Harry has managed to make Kate bust out in unrestrained laughter. It was clear early on that the two in-laws were going to be best buds.
Fancy a Chat?2
Kate and Harry always seemed to end up near each other at events, probably because the unmarried Harry was inevitably the third wheel to Kate and William on many official and social outings, but also because Harry and Kate definitely vibed off each other. The wedding of Harry and William's cousin, Zara (Princess Anne's daughter), was no different.
Digging the In-Law3
During his single days, and the early days of Kate's being part of the royal family, Harry had a way of looking at and interacting with Kate that spoke volumes. At least to us, it looked totally platonic but at the same time, brimming with admiration. It was almost as if Harry was taking mental notes about what to look for in a future mate for himself.
A Steadying Force4
Harry and Kate have known each other since 2003, the beginning of Kate and William's relationship, and when Kate his big bro got engaged, Harry called Kate the big sister he never had. Our sense is that she's helped fill in for Princess Diana as a grounding female figure in his life. Yes, the queen is his grandma, but she doesn't exactly come across as the nurturing type, does she? And anyway, she's super busy.
Making Each Other Laugh5
Kate, in turn, is said to love Harry's fun-loving ways, sharp sense of humor, and regular-guy attitude. "Kate has quite a different relationship with Harry than she has with William," a source once told the Daily Mail. "Harry appeals to her sillier side because he is carefree, footloose, and loves banter. He finds things funny about people and says so."
We can see the appeal.
So Close6
Kate and Harry's body language around each other is so telling: It's intimate without being that kind of intimate. It's the kind of intimacy that happens when two people click and spend lots of time together. It's touchy-feely in a platonic way that Harry probably hadn't had since his mother. They are not afraid to get close, and clearly, Prince William is not looking like he's worried about it.
Come In, Captain Funnybones7
Not sure what Harry was doing here during a Trooping the Colour military event. (Faking a walkie-talkie conversation? Telling Kate that her perfume smells better on her than it does on his wrist?) We'll never know. But whatever it was, it had Kate in stitches, a regular occurrence between the friends -- which we're sure they were each grateful for, given what must be mind-numbing amount of public events they have to attend.
Let Me Get That for Ya8
We're pretty sure this is the most motherly thing that Kate has ever done to Harry. During a horse riding event at the London Olympic Games in 2012, Kate looks like she's grooming Harry. Maybe he had a piece of lint in his unruly hair? Whatever it was, Harry's totally submitting to it and so indicative of their close relationship and how Kate apparently took care of him emotionally.
Who's the Funny One, Now?9
Right back atcha, Harry!
Though he was usually the one making her crack up, Kate gave as good as she got at the launch of the London Marathon in 2017, when she blasted Harry's eardrums with an air horn. These two were like little kids whenever they were together. Hopefully, though their lives are very different and they seem miles apart lately, we can see them do some of this fun stuff again.
Lending an Ear10
Even at serious events -- like a memorial ceremony to mark the end of British combat operations in Afghanistan in 2015 -- Harry and Kate always had something to say to each other. Our guess is that British Army veteran Harry is sharing a story or detail about his time in the military. Harry did two tours of Afghanistan, became an Apache helicopter pilot, and rose to the rank of captain.
Side by Side11
Harry is not one to hold back his feelings, and he's talked openly about his love for Kate. "To have a big sister is very, very nice," Harry told Good Morning America, soon after Kate and William's 2011 wedding. "Over the years, I've got to know Kate very well and now that she's come into the family, I'm really looking forward to sort of getting her under my wing."
Judging from their public interactions, we'd say the feeling was mutual!
All in the Family12
A big part of Harry and Kate's bond is surely the fact that Kate has made William happy and they've built a family together. Harry also told Good Morning America, "She's a fantastic girl. She really is. My brother is very lucky to have her and she's lucky to have him. They're a perfect match."
Aww.
What a supportive brother and brother-in-law.
Nurturing Their Bond13
We can't get over how much interaction and banter there used to be between Kate and the easy-going Harry, especially in contrast to with the more understandably buttoned-up William. The friends built up their friendship thanks in part to living just a few yards from each other in Kensington Palace. In fact, before Meghan moved into the cottage in Kensington Palace ahead of their wedding, singleton Harry was a fixture at Kate and William's apartment, where Kate would reportedly make him roast chicken and hang out.
Deepening Their Bond14
Kate reportedly grew even closer to Harry as her kids were born. That's no surprise. It's not exactly a stretch to imagine Harry as the fun uncle, making faces at the kids and teaching them how to play pranks. Michelle Obama once revealed just how fun an uncle Harry is, and how close he is with the kids. When Harry joined an informal dinner in her and President Barack Obama's honor at Kate and William's apartment, George was confused as to why his uncle was on his best behavior. "Uncle Harry, why are you so quiet?" she recalled the boy asking over and over.
Take It From Me15
Harry and Kate trusted each other so much that Kate apparently gave him advice on his love life, though, of course, we have no clue what was said during those exchanges. But given Harry's relationship history, which included two long-term relationships -- with Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas -- which fizzled due to either his bad-boy behavior, military deployments, and/or his girlfriends getting spooked by life in the extreme limelight, he probably needed a lot of help.
Just a Couple of Sports Nuts16
Kate and Harry are probably the biggest sports enthusiasts in the royal family, and the most expressive. Whether it's cheering on runners at the 2017 London Marathon, checking out the equestrian competitions at the Olympics, or whooping it up at rugby matches, they really get into anything that has to do with sports. Obviously, that's helped them bond over the years.
Tete-a-Tete17
Just two old friends hanging out at the palace. This photo was taken at Buckingham Palace in May 2017, during a tea party for kids of service member who died in action. But the two friends looked like they're deep in conversation about something else entirely. Could the chat have been about Harry's burgeoning relationship with Meghan Markle?
Hmm. Intriguing.
Three's Company18
This is one of the earliest pictures we have of Kate, Meghan, and Harry together -- on the Buckingham Palace balcony, shortly after the Sussexes' wedding. Kate is said to have been one of the first people that Harry introduced Meghan to, in a January 2018 meeting that reportedly went well. Since then, of course, rumors swirled about a royal rift -- mostly focusing on Harry and William, and Meghan and Kate -- but one relationship was barely mentioned: Harry and Kate's. It only makes us wonder all the more how the friends weathered the storm.
Long-Distance Relationship19
As this July 2018 picture shows, Kate and Harry's dynamic shifted when Harry got married. It's only natural that Harry pay more attention to Meghan, but rumors (and later, confirmation) of tensions among the two couples make the rather stiff way they're standing, and the fact that Kate has to look behind William to chat with Harry ... very awkward. Definitely not the easy-going manner in which the two friends carried on before.
Back to Form20
In 2019, Kate and Harry stepped out alone for an official outing, to an annual war commemoration ceremony in London. Despite the solemn nature of the event, the pair couldn't help but look totally happy to be with each other, as in the old days. Harry was about to become a dad, and we're betting Kate had lots of advice and playful ribbing about his upcoming sleepless nights. Here's hoping that this friendship stands the test of time.