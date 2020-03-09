20 Times Prince William & Kate Middleton Looked Like They Were Snubbing Harry & Meghan

Anwar Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images
A lot has been changing in the royal family lately, and it all seems to have been stemming from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's decision to step down as senior royals. Of course, this change has seemed like such a positive one for the couple, but as far as Prince William and Kate Middleton are concerned? Yeah, we're not sure they agree with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's choice -- and they definitely haven't spoken out about how they truly feel quite yet. But it seems like a little tension between the four of them may have been brewing for awhile ...
From the time Meghan first arrived on the scene and she and Harry began dating, there have been nonstop rumors about feuds and negative feelings between Meghan, Will, and Kate. And even though Will and Harry have always been close, there have even been rumors that they stopped getting along around the same time that Harry and Meghan got married. Looking back, there are a lot of photos out there that make it seem like this family hasn't been getting along for awhile.
Maybe we should have seen this coming?
Read on for all of the times that Will and Kate totally looked like they were snubbing Harry. We'd love to believe that these photos don't tell the whole story and that there's never been any truth to the feud rumors, but looking at some of these, it's hard to believe that there hasn't been at least a little drama happening behind the scenes.
Nobody's Happy1
We know that Kate and Harry have been making public appearances together for years, but sometimes -- like in photos like this one -- it seems like it's not really their favorite part of the job. Here, we may as well be looking at two people who don't know or like each other at all. They both look completely fed up. We've gotta wonder what went down right before this photo was taken.
An Awkward Threesome2
Harry, Kate, and Will were a threesome at royal engagements for years before he met Meghan Markle and started doing more appearances with her instead of his brother and sister-in-law, but even then, things got a little awkward. Harry's definitely looking like a third wheel that Will and Kate wish they didn't have along for the day. It's a little sad seeing him walk behind them like that!
Looking Serious at Westminster Abbey3
We'll admit that any occasion that brings this group to Westminster Abbey is likely not one that has everyone grinning and laughing, but here, it's like Meghan and Harry came to the church totally separately from Kate and Will ... who are walking ahead of them without even acknowledging the couple. What's the deal with the serious cold shoulder that they're giving out in this photo?
Less Than Pleased4
Most of us will never get a chance to go to Wimbledon, but for Kate and Meghan, it's a regular thing, and it's supposed to be a pretty fun event. But here, both of them look like they'd rather be anywhere else, especially Kate. She might be applauding, but she looks pretty miffed about something. Maybe Meghan was getting on her nerves that day?
We certainly hope not.
Pretending Harry's Not There5
Another day where Will and Kate brought Harry along for an event and then stuck him in the back like a second class citizen. It's not even that the duke and duchess of Cambridge seem to be in a bad mood here. They both look like they're having a relatively pleasant day. So why are they leaving Harry out like that? Nobody likes to be the friend (or the brother) who has to walk in the back!
In Their Shadow6
In this photo, Harry and Meghan are walking so far behind Will and Kate that Harry can't even be seen in the pic, because his brother and sister-in-law are blocking them entirely. We're sure there's some kind of processional guidelines that everyone needs to follow, but they could definitely follow along with tradition without making it seem like they don't want to be seen with the Sussexes.
Over It7
Here, William and Kate are happily chatting with each other while they walk, but they're leaving Harry out of their conversation entirely, which seems a bit unfair of them to do. Then again, judging by the way Kate is all bundled up here, maybe this pic was taken on a pretty cold day in the UK, so that could have something to do with the sour puss on Harry's face. Give the man a coat if he's cold!
Everyone's Happy but Harry8
Another shot of Kate and Will looking pleased as punch to be spending a day together while simultaneously leaving Harry out. We'd hope that he was also involved in the happy conversation that they were having and that this photo was taken at a weird moment, but Harry's face seems to say otherwise. Is it just us, or does he look like he'd rather be just about anywhere else?
Might as Well Be Alone9
We can't tell who's excluding who here: Is it William, who's walking ahead of the group and keeping himself out of the conversation that Meghan and Harry are having? Or is it Meghan and Harry who are the culprits, having their own chat that they don't want Will to be a part of? Either way, we have a feeling he was probably missing Kate at this moment.
So awkward...
All Kinds of Side Eye10
We know that Trooping The Color can't be all fun all day long. It's a big event, the world is watching, and it usually involves wearing what looks like pretty uncomfortable outfits (as gorgeous as these ladies might look). Here, it looks like no one in the group is having a very good time. Buck up, everyone! It's a day to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's birthday, not to mope out on the balcony!
An Awkward Day All Around11
Here's another shot from that same Trooping The Color experience, and still, it's giving us so many awkward vibes. At least everyone looks like they're in better spirits here, but they also look like they're wishing they didn't have to be together at all. Kate and Will are having a nice time separately, and Harry and Meghan are smiling behind them. Why can't we all just have fun together?
Third Wheeling12
This might be the most awkward third wheeling photo that exists of these three, and it's all because Harry legitimately looks like he's interrupting Will and Kate while they're on a date... despite the fact that they're obviously at a royal engagement as a group. The lovebirds are happily talking (and touching), and Harry's off to the side, pointing his body away from them and focusing on anything else.
Yikes.
The Cold Shoulder13
We have no way of knowing what actually went down right before this photo was taken, but if we had to guess, we'd say that Kate and Harry just had a massive argument, and they don't want to let everyone know about it. Kate looks supremely peeved (a look she doesn't wear very often), and Harry looks like he's keeping something to himself that he wishes he could say.
What in the world happened?!
Left Behind14
We'd like to believe that when Will, Kate, Harry, and Meghan all attend an event together, they'd actually look like they were there together, but that is not always the case, especially on the day that this photo was taken. Instead, they look like they were forced to show up together, and no one is entirely happy with the situation. Whatever was going on behind the scenes here may not have been good.
Out in the Rain15
A little rain never stopped these three from getting out and fulfilling their royal obligations, but it may have stopped Kate and Will from wanting to communicate with Harry. They're chatting and walking as they hold their umbrellas -- and yes, Kate's dress is flawless, as per usual -- but unfortunately, once again, it seems like Harry was being left out. Little brothers should always be included!
A Cold Christmas16
We can definitely see where Christmas at Sandringham could get a bit exhausting. It's a holiday, which comes with its own amount of pressure, and there are so many people everywhere that we wouldn't blame them for getting overwhelmed. But here, it looks like Meghan and Harry are doing their own thing, while Will and Kate wish it was just the two of them that morning. \
Uh oh.
Waving Hello17
It's hard to believe that Will and Kate look this jazzed about whatever event they're at (and are so happily greeting everyone who attended) while Harry looks the complete opposite. In fact, he looks like he wishes he'd skipped that one out. Why are their moods so different here? It definitely makes us think that something was going on between the three of them when this photo was taken.
Left Out18
Will and Kate look like they're paying attention to something important that's going on right outside of the frame of this photo, and Harry definitely isn't a part of it. Walking behind his brother and sister-in-law, he looks more like a lost little boy than anything else, which makes us sad for him. Hopefully, he wasn't feeling too left out that day and this was just an off moment being photographed.
A Brotherly Disagreement19
This photo is almost comical -- and we really, really wish that we could be privy to the circumstances it was taken under. Here, Will is looking straight up disappointed in his little brother, but Harry doesn't look like he regrets anything. In fact, if anything, he looks like he's ready for Will to spill the beans about something that he's been hiding in the most unapologetic way.
Truly Disappointed20
Given that all three of them were on stage when this photo was taken, the situation is even more awkward. Here, Kate looks like she's thoroughly disappointed in whatever's going on around her as she looks away from Harry and Meghan. Hopefully, she was just deep in thought, and this pic doesn't mean that they had any friction going on at the time... hopefully. But the looks on Harry and Meghan's faces aren't good.