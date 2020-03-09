20 Times Prince William & Kate Middleton Looked Like They Were Snubbing Harry & Meghan

Image: Anwar Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images



Anwar Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images A lot has been changing in the royal family lately, and it all seems to have been stemming from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's decision to step down as senior royals. Of course, this change has seemed like such a positive one for the couple, but as far as Prince William and Kate Middleton are concerned? Yeah, we're not sure they agree with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's choice -- and they definitely haven't spoken out about how they truly feel quite yet. But it seems like a little tension between the four of them may have been brewing for awhile ...

From the time Meghan first arrived on the scene and she and Harry began dating, there have been nonstop rumors about feuds and negative feelings between Meghan, Will, and Kate. And even though Will and Harry have always been close, there have even been rumors that they stopped getting along around the same time that Harry and Meghan got married. Looking back, there are a lot of photos out there that make it seem like this family hasn't been getting along for awhile.

Maybe we should have seen this coming?

Read on for all of the times that Will and Kate totally looked like they were snubbing Harry. We'd love to believe that these photos don't tell the whole story and that there's never been any truth to the feud rumors, but looking at some of these, it's hard to believe that there hasn't been at least a little drama happening behind the scenes.