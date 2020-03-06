20 of Kim Kardashian’s Best Jewelry Moments



kimkardashian/Instagram When it comes to fashion, we know that Kim Kardashian always brings it, no matter what the occasion calls for -- and that includes her accessories. Of course, we're usually jealous of the designer clothes and shoes Kim gets to wear, whether she's having a casual day out with her kids or going to a formal event at night, but we are also pretty in love with her jewelry collection -- even though we have a feeling that most of what she wears is probably out of our budgets. Still, it's fun to see the looks that she comes up with because Kim's style is unique.

Since her robbery during Paris Fashion Week in 2016, Kim Kardashian has made a lot of changes when it comes to jewelry. Although she used to frequently share her favorite pieces on social media, she's pulled back, not letting people see everything she owns. But lately, she's been sharing more and more of her accessories, and as usual, she hits it out of the park almost every time.

Read on for all of Kim's very best jewelry moments -- including the ones that may have been inspired by husband Kanye West. We will forever be jealous of all of these pretty necklaces, earrings, and even ankle bracelets, and the way she manages to put them together so they match her outfits perfectly.