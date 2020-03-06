20 of Kim Kardashian’s Best Jewelry Moments

When it comes to fashion, we know that Kim Kardashian always brings it, no matter what the occasion calls for -- and that includes her accessories. Of course, we're usually jealous of the designer clothes and shoes Kim gets to wear, whether she's having a casual day out with her kids or going to a formal event at night, but we are also pretty in love with her jewelry collection -- even though we have a feeling that most of what she wears is probably out of our budgets. Still, it's fun to see the looks that she comes up with because Kim's style is unique.
Since her robbery during Paris Fashion Week in 2016, Kim Kardashian has made a lot of changes when it comes to jewelry. Although she used to frequently share her favorite pieces on social media, she's pulled back, not letting people see everything she owns. But lately, she's been sharing more and more of her accessories, and as usual, she hits it out of the park almost every time.
Read on for all of Kim's very best jewelry moments -- including the ones that may have been inspired by husband Kanye West. We will forever be jealous of all of these pretty necklaces, earrings, and even ankle bracelets, and the way she manages to put them together so they match her outfits perfectly.
-
These Earrings1
Kim has never been one to wear huge earrings. (As far as we can tell, it has just never been her thing.) But in this post -- one of the many she's shared straight from her very impressive closet -- Kim is wearing some big silver earrings that immediately have our focus. They definitely add to the wow factor of her look. But then again, so do those heels and sunglasses.
A+ accessorizing!
-
Getting Glam2
Kim was in the middle of having her hair done when her picture was taken, but if there's anything incomplete about her look here, we haven't noticed it -- we're too busy staring at her necklace. It's so sparkly, and paired with those smaller, more low-key earrings, she's added the perfect amount of bling to an otherwise very simple outfit. It helps that she's having an exceptional hair day too.
-
-
Keeping It Casual3
Kim kept her look pretty casual when she shot this ad for Facebook's Portal, but we couldn't help but notice how her necklaces pulled the whole outfit together. Yep, they're just simple gold pendants, but they fit in so well with her beige top and low ponytail. Besides, she was supposed to be studying to be a lawyer in this video, so how flashy was she supposed to get at the time?!
-
The Diamond Fragrance4
Given that this photo was taken for her KKW Beauty Diamonds fragrance -- which she collaborated on with sisters Kourtney and Khloe -- of course that called for some real diamonds! We don't know what we love most here: her necklaces, bracelets, or rings. Either way, if all of this jewelry is real, we have a feeling the price tags would totally blow us away. Did these come from Kim's personal collection?
-
-
Going Full Elle Woods5
Kim has pulled off a lot of epic Halloween costumes over the years, but when she dressed up as Elle Woods from Legally Blonde in 2019, it might have been our favorite ever, especially because of the amount of attention she paid to detail when putting this look together. She's wearing a perfect replica of the Tiffany's necklace that Elle wore in the movie, straight out of the early 2000s.
-
All About the Cross6
Kim posted this photo while at a shoot for one of her KKW Beauty collections (is this lady ever not working?), and we love this entire look. The hair, the cold shoulder dress, the makeup -- it's all a win -- but the main focus is definitely her cross necklace. That thing is huge, and we mean it in the best way possible. It's so pretty and ornate, and definitely draws the eye in.
Pretty awesome choice!
-
-
A True Statement Piece7
Yeah, there's no way Kim could walk into a room wearing this and expect any part of her outfit to become a conversation piece faster than this choker would! The color itself is very striking, but the absolute size of this necklace? We can't deal. It's so pretty and shiny, but we have to imagine it was probably very heavy for Kim to wear. What won't she do for fashion? It's just part of the look.
-
Drip Drip8
When Kim wore her wet look for the Met Gala last year, she made all of those little details count, because when she has a plan for something like this, she never leaves anything out. That included bracelets that she wore that looked like droplets of water, so her entire body could look like she'd just gotten out of the rain, even though she was perfectly dry. If only we had access to her stylist!
-
-
Dressed Up for Sunday Service9
It's been more than a year since Kanye started his tradition of Sunday Service, and when Kim shows up for the event, she makes sure to bring her A-game, like she did in this photo. Her gold headpiece and matching earrings are so beautiful, and so are the matching bangles on her wrist. They complement her outfit so well, especially since she kept it simple with a long, white dress.
-
Golden Chokers10
Once again, Kim's choker game comes in strong! It's not quite as large and eye catching as the green one, but it's stunning all the same. This layered gold look is working for Kim, especially because she looks so gorgeous in gold and bronze tones. She thanked a brand called Jadelle Beverly Hills for making the choker for her, so the rest of us can accessorize like Kim, too -- if we could afford it!
-
-
Simple but Shiny11
When it comes to jewelry, sometimes a little goes a long way, and that's definitely the case with the way Kim's accessorizing here. There are a lot of amazing parts of her outfit that we love -- like her hair (those extensions!), her sparkly pink dress, and that matching eye makeup. Because everything else about her look is so eye-catching, her delicate necklace is the perfect finishing touch.
-
A Major Throwback12
As much as we can say we remember the early days of the Kardashian-Jenner family's fame (and when Keeping Up With the Kardashians was a brand-new show on E!), we'll have to admit that seeing Kim post old photos like this really throws us for a loop. Even though we can't imagine her wearing an initial necklace like this now, it was super popular back in the day, and Kim rocked it.
-
-
A Tiffany's Moment13
When at Tiffany's, the bling has to come on out -- it's practically the law. And in this case, it sounds like this stunning necklace didn't come from Kim's personal collection. In the caption, she thanked Tiffany's for "letting me wear some pretty serious jewels," so it seems like it was on loan. But even if she had to give the necklace back at the end of the night, she did get to look gorgeous wearing it.
-
Accessorizing in the Ocean14
Another throwback photo -- and this time, Kim said that it was taken in 2007, the first year that they started filming for Keeping Up With the Kardashians. That seems like a lifetime ago, and Kim has changed a lot since then, but somehow, we're not surprised that she accessorized even for a day at the beach. We would never think to pair those bangles with a swimsuit, but Kim made it work.
-
-
All About Crystals15
Once again getting her hustle on, this photo came from Kim's KKW Crystal Gardenia fragrance line, and as always, even her accessories fit the situation. This time, it's not diamonds around her neck she's wearing but a simple crystal on a plain black cord. Given the theme of the photo (and the black and white filter), it all comes together so nicely. This is such a pretty look!
-
A Statement Choker16
Another day, another choker, and definitely one that had a lot of people talking, considering the fact that it spelled out the word "daddy." Yep, that'll get the buzz going for sure! We do have to hand it to her for picking out something so sparkly, and being that this was an ad for KKW Beauty (those pink lips!), it makes a little more sense that she'd wear a choker like this.
Definitely unforgettable!
-
-
Low-Key Style17
Another simple look for Kim -- although we'll admit those don't come around very often -- and once again, she hit it out of the park. It's not too often that Kim wears something as low key as jeans and a white top, but she looks beautiful, especially because she paired it with a gold pendant. And as always, those extensions are to die for. If only our hair could look like this on the daily!
-
Hanging Out With North18
This is a pretty chill photo, and it's giving us all the feels, thinking back to when North West was this tiny. (She's such a big kid now.) But even when Kim was just lounging around with her daughter, she still didn't forget to accessorize, this time layering different gold chains and pendants to achieve a pretty cohesive look. Fortunately, that meant she was totally photo ready when a sweet moment like this came along.
-
-
A Simple Gold Pendant19
When Kim posted this photo with mom Kris Jenner in honor of Mother's Day in 2018, we were blown away by how beautiful both of these women look. Kris never ages, and we've always loved blonde hair on Kim. But what we really love is the simple gold pendant Kim is wearing with her white tank top. It adds a little something extra to her basic outfit, and everyone needs a piece like this in their wardrobe.
-
Rocking an Ankle Bracelet20
It's not often that we see people wearing ankle bracelets. After all, it was a pretty huge trend in the '90s, but has kind of died down since then. But Kim hasn't let that stop her from using her ankles to make a statement, and she showed off her golden cross anklet while also letting people see her clear Yeezy heels, although we're still having mixed emotions about those.
Why not bring anklets back?!