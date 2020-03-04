20 Times Kate Middleton Looked Like an Old School Movie Star

Image: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images



Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images There are so many things we love about Kate Middleton's style. After all, she's not considered a royal fashion icon for nothing. Whether she's dressing for day or night, the Duchess of Cambridge always looks her best, and in so many cases, the outfits she's put together look a lot like something we would have seen on movie sets or on the red carpet during the era of Old Hollywood -- even though that era existed long before Kate was ever born. It might be just a coincidence, but Kate has really mastered the art of taking vintage style and making it modern.

When it comes to Kate's looks over the years, she hardly ever misses. (The outfits that didn't hit the mark right away are few and far between.) But lately, we've noticed that she's been going for more and more timeless pieces that will never go out of style. Not only does that mean that the photos of her that will likely become historic will never show her wearing something trendy that looks outdated in the future, but she's also inspiring us to go more vintage ourselves.

Here are some of our favorites when it comes to Kate's vintage looks. There are a lot to choose from, but if we didn't know any better, looking at these photos we'd think that she was a movie star back in the '40s and '50s -- and that's definitely a compliment!