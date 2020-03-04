20 Times Kate Middleton Looked Like an Old School Movie Star

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images
There are so many things we love about Kate Middleton's style. After all, she's not considered a royal fashion icon for nothing. Whether she's dressing for day or night, the Duchess of Cambridge always looks her best, and in so many cases, the outfits she's put together look a lot like something we would have seen on movie sets or on the red carpet during the era of Old Hollywood -- even though that era existed long before Kate was ever born. It might be just a coincidence, but Kate has really mastered the art of taking vintage style and making it modern.
When it comes to Kate's looks over the years, she hardly ever misses. (The outfits that didn't hit the mark right away are few and far between.) But lately, we've noticed that she's been going for more and more timeless pieces that will never go out of style. Not only does that mean that the photos of her that will likely become historic will never show her wearing something trendy that looks outdated in the future, but she's also inspiring us to go more vintage ourselves.
Here are some of our favorites when it comes to Kate's vintage looks. There are a lot to choose from, but if we didn't know any better, looking at these photos we'd think that she was a movie star back in the '40s and '50s -- and that's definitely a compliment!
On the Red Carpet1
When Kate took the red carpet at the 2020 BAFTA awards earlier this year, she managed to show up in the most gorgeous dress -- and what's even more impressive about it is that this is a dress she's worn in the past (and yes, she looked this incredible when she wore it the first time, too). She looks like she could have worn this dress to an old Hollywood event, that's how timeless it is.
Classy Christmas2
We're always big fans of the looks that Kate pulls out on Christmas morning during the annual visit to Sandringham, but in 2019, her look was more classic than most -- and it was a big day, considering it was Charlotte and George's first time attending the church service with their parents. The neutral coat paired with her green hat is not just a beautiful look, but one that will never go out of style.
Timelessly Royal3
Logically, we know that this is a photo of Kate taken relatively recently, but we would alsobelieve that it was taken decades ago. It's a rare moment that Kate dons a tiara, but when she does, she always looks absolutely beautiful like she does here, when she paired it with those pretty earrings and a simple black dress. Once again, a totally timeless look -- she's truly royal.
A Classic Black Dress4
When thinking about the kinds of gowns that movie stars once wore to premieres during the Old Hollywood era, this dress of Kate's definitely fits the bill. The neckline is stunning on her (and she just so happened to be having a particularly good hair day to boot) and the black lace pattern will definitely stand the test of time. She should pass this one on to Charlotte someday when she's older!
Remembrance Sunday5
Every year, Remembrance Sunday calls for a dark dress code, as everyone in the royal family gets together to pay tribute to those who fought in the World Wars. Even though it's a pretty somber occasion, Kate always brings it stylewise, including this look. What she's wearing would have worked in any time period. Of course, the fact that it's all black helps, but that coat and hat combo is totally timeless.
Touring Pakistan6
We've always been huge fans any time Kate brings out a little sparkle. It doesn't necessarily happen all that often, but when she does go glam, she goes big, like she did in this green gown she wore when she and William toured Pakistan last year. The cut of this dress definitely makes us think that it could be vintage inspired, and the way that Kate accessorized is flawless (as usual).
A Belted Look7
We're getting all the vintage vibes from Kate in this outfit, and we could totally see a celebrity in the '40s or '50s wearing a coat like this. Not only does this color look gorgeous on her, but the belted waistline and collar really add a little extra -- and we love that clutch that she's carrying. Somehow, Kate managed to keep it so simple with this look, but at the same time, it's still so eye-catching.
Classic in Blue8
Another light blue dress, another matching set of vintage vibes being given off! Kate channeled Cinderella in this sundress that she wore to Wimbledon, and although it's probably not quite what many of us would wear to a sporting event, for Kate, it's hard to imagine anything that would have been more perfect. We'd also totally believe that she plucked this dress straight out of the '40s.
Loving it!
The Perfect Wimbledon Look9
Kate's a pretty regular fixture at Wimbledon every year, so it's not surprising at all to see that two of her best vintage movie star looks have come from her days at the event. This time, it's a green dress with puffed sleeves and all of those brass buttons that really blow us away. We could see this as a costume used in a movie like The Notebook. Meghan looks good too, but Kate wins this round.
The Royal Ascot10
Kate and Will attended the Royal Ascot races together in 2019, as per tradition, and Kate really pulled out all the stops when it came to her outfit. We're loving her powder blue dress, which would have fit right in on the set of Downton Abbey ... or any classic movie. The color, combined with that hat, all the sheer lace, and the bow at her neckline, made this an unforgettable look.
In Black & White11
Kate typically wears plenty of color, but when she took it to an all black and white look, not only were the results gorgeous, but they also reminded us of something Audrey Hepburn might have worn. The white dress that buttoned all the way down was perfection along with the black outlining, and the way she paired it with a black clutch and a matching black hat really tied it together nicely.
Off the Shoulder12
This look was a departure from what Kate typically wears, but usually, when she surprises us with one of her looks, it ends up being a good thing. This cream off the shoulder dress definitely qualifies. The dress and clutch paired as an outfit makes it seem as if Kate Middleton scooped up this one at a vintage store, and once again, we're eternally jealous of her beautiful curls. How does her hair do that?!
Trooping the Colour13
When it comes to the annual Trooping the Colour event every year to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's birthday, the royals generally go all out when it comes to their fashion -- especially Kate. She wore this look to stand out on the balcony with her family in 2019, and she could have been portraying a royal family member from any era. We don't doubt Charlotte will follow in her footsteps!
A Classic Coat14
Kate is known for her beautiful coat dresses -- in the UK, she certainly has plenty of opportunities to show them all off on cold days -- and this one definitely fits into the "timeless" category. Not only does this cream dress with its clean, crisp lines fit her like a dream, but that gold brooch is the perfect, simple touch of sparkle, as are the earrings she's wearing and her simple updo.
Pretty as a Peacock15
This dress is stunning on Kate for so many reasons, but it's also giving us all the vintage feels. The cut of the dress (and once again, the buttons ... it's all in the buttons, y'all) is beautiful, and as always, blue in any shade looks gorgeous on Kate. But what's really making this work is her hat, which is a bit flashier than the ones she typically selects. Those black embellishments up top? Like a peacock, and we mean that in the best way.
An Easter Look16
Kate wore this dress when she and William celebrated Easter together, and it was definitely a good choice. Light colors and pastel are what Easter fashion is all about, and we could definitely see a '60s movie star wearing a dress like this on set or even just in her personal life. The coat is beautiful, and so is Kate's matching gray hat -- and of course, William doesn't look too shabby either.
Gala Ready17
When Kate shows up for a gala (or any formal event, really), she always brings her A-game, and this time was no exception. This black floral dress is a bit different for Kate, because she doesn't always go for patterns like this. It definitely made us think of something that would be more commonly worn in the '60s, especially with the flared skirt and square neckline.
Too pretty!
Greeting Her Fans18
Once again, Kate's stunning in blue -- and this particular coat dress might just end up in the hall of fame of all of her best winter looks! We love the color on her, but mostly, we're obsessed with that cape, something that we don't get to see too often in 2020 but that definitely would have made an appearance in decades past. As she's surrounded by people excited to meet her, we'd totally buy that she's an old school star.
When in Ireland19
Every time Kate makes a royal visit to Ireland, she brings out all of her best green looks for the occasion, and this dress is one of them. She kept it subtle in this sea foam green dress, and there's something about the way the dress is cut -- in addition to the sheer details and sparkly embellishments, that makes us think of what an elegant star in the '70s would have worn to an event.
Celebrating Women in Finance20
Here's Kate, once again pulling out all the stops at a formal event and looking beautiful as usual. There's something about this pink gown (and the black belt at the waist) that really makes us think it could have easily been something she picked up at a vintage sale. She should definitely wear this one again -- and we could definitely see it being a red carpet favorite many, many years ago.