Is Joy-Anna Duggar Pregnant Again After Her Tragic Stillbirth?



austinandjoyforsyth/Instagram

Something's going down in Tontitown this weekend, and we can't help but wonder if it's a major pregnancy announcement. The Duggar women have been posting on Instagram about spending time together, including Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo flying out from California for a "last minute trip," and Jill (Duggar) Dillard, who has infamously been excluded from family events over the past couple of years.

What could bring the whole family together? We suspect it's for Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth to officially announce she's expecting again, after tragically losing her daughter Annabell last summer at 20 weeks pregnant.