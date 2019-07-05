Is Joy-Anna Duggar Pregnant Again After Her Tragic Stillbirth?

Something's going down in Tontitown this weekend, and we can't help but wonder if it's a major pregnancy announcement. The Duggar women have been posting on Instagram about spending time together, including Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo flying out from California for a "last minute trip," and Jill (Duggar) Dillard, who has infamously been excluded from family events over the past couple of years.
What could bring the whole family together? We suspect it's for Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth to officially announce she's expecting again, after tragically losing her daughter Annabell last summer at 20 weeks pregnant.
-
Jessa posted this photo of the ladies (almost) all together on Instagram on Saturday.
Anna once admitted on an episode of Counting On that anytime there was a large gathering of the family, it was almost a guarantee that someone would make an announcement about something.
And just from the way Joy is placed in the center, and the fact that she's holding her niece Bella over her midsection ... we just get the feeling that this was a gathering to celebrate her pregnancy, and she is not ready to share it with the world yet.
-
Jessa also shared a video on her Insta story that has us questioning if Joy is pregnant.
-
-
Of course it could be Jinger making an announcement that Felicity is going to be a big sister...
-
And can we talk about these photo from a couple of weeks ago, when Joy visited her BFF Carlin Bates to meet her new daughter?
No, Joy doesn't look pregnant at all, but that shirt could be hiding the beginnings of a bump. Beyond that, though, fans could not get over how different Joy looks in this photo. A lot of women's looks change the second they get a double line on a pregnancy test ... is that what's happening here?
-
-
Of course we're totally just speculating, but if it's true, we'd be so thrilled for Joy to be pregnant again.
She and Austin had such a devastating loss last summer. Not only did they lose their daughter, Joy had a front-row seat to watching three of her sisters-in-law all give birth to baby girls within a couple weeks of her due date. While she said that she was thrilled for her sisters, she also admitted the grief she felt over the loss of her own girl.
A new baby will never replace the one she lost, but a lot of times it does help the healing process -- especially since they were already planning on having more anyway.
-
Time will tell if Gideon is going to be a big brother soon...
Joy deserves all the happiness in the world, and we really hope this gathering was to celebrate her and her hypothetical pregnancy. And if not? Well, we hope it happens soon for her.
Or, you know, whenever she is ready. Only she and Austin get to make that decision.
Share this Story