Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are About to Have a Big Problem in Canada

Uh-oh. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have a problem when they head back to Canada this spring, after officially concluding their time as senior members of the royal family. Canadian officials announced this week that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex can no longer expect to be protected by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police as of April 1. It was previously announced that Harry and Meghan's last "official" day of being royal will be March 31.
Taxpayers have been funding Harry and Meghan's police protection until now.
The Canadian Office of the Minister of Public Safety issued a statement about Harry and Meghan's taxpayer-funded security detail.
It's just one of many things that will change for the Sussexes in the coming months.
Queen Elizabeth did leave a window open for Harry and Meghan to change their minds.
We have a feeling Harry and Meghan will be just fine in their new private life.
