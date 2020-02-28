Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are About to Have a Big Problem in Canada

Jenny Erikson
Uh-oh. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have a problem when they head back to Canada this spring, after officially concluding their time as senior members of the royal family. Canadian officials announced this week that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex can no longer expect to be protected by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police as of April 1. It was previously announced that Harry and Meghan's last "official" day of being royal will be March 31.

  • Taxpayers have been funding Harry and Meghan's police protection until now.

    Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Archie Harrison
    The couple spent six weeks in Canada last fall during their sabbatical, and have been staying there the past month or so before arriving in the UK again this week to wrap up their royal engagements. Being royal may not have been for them, but it did include the status of being "Internationally Protected Persons," which obligated Canada to provide them with security.

  • The Canadian Office of the Minister of Public Safety issued a statement about Harry and Meghan's taxpayer-funded security detail.

    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
    The statement read:

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex choosing to re-locate to Canada on a part-time basis presented our government with a unique and unprecedented set of circumstances. The [Royal Canadian Mounted Police] has been engaged with officials in the UK from the very beginning regarding security considerations. As the Duke and Duchess are currently recognized as Internationally Protected Persons, Canada has an obligation to provide security assistance on an as needed basis.

    At the request of the Metropolitan Police, the RCMP has been providing assistance to the Met since the arrival of the Duke and Duchess to Canada intermittently since November 2019. The assistance will cease in the coming weeks, in keeping with their change in status.

  • It's just one of many things that will change for the Sussexes in the coming months.

    Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
    Or should we even call them the Sussexes anymore? At an event earlier this week, Harry asked to be called "just Harry" instead of Prince Harry, and there are rumors that Meghan might even be changing her last name. They also apparently can't use word "royal" in any of their branding, and can't use their "Royal Highness" status.

  • Queen Elizabeth did leave a window open for Harry and Meghan to change their minds.

    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth
    Starting April 1, there will be a 12-month trial period for Harry and Meghan and their new life. It's rumored that the queen is taking a gentler approach with them than she did with Princess Margaret back in the day because she saw what royal life as "the spare to the heir" did to her sister. Harry is now in the same position, and she seems to have a soft spot in her heart for him.

  • We have a feeling Harry and Meghan will be just fine in their new private life.

    Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
    With privately-funded security too. Now that they're no longer going to be royals, they have earning potential. We're not sure what exactly they are planning to become "financially independent," but given their international fame and appeal, not to mention their dedication to changing the world, we're sure they'll find something to do to make money.

