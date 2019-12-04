John David & Abbie Duggar Have the Best Babysitter for Their Date Night

It's been over a month since John David and Abbie Duggar welcomed baby Grace, which means it's time to get out of the house and reconnect as a couple, not just new parents wandering around in a sleepless haze, covered in spit-up. It's so important for new parents to make time for each other, but it's also hard to leave your helpless newborn with another person. Thankfully, Counting On couple JD and Abbie had the perfect babysitter.
Abbie posted this sweet photo from her date night on Instagram this week.
She added in the caption, "Thanks to Aunt @janamduggar, Mommy and Daddy got a special evening out last night!"
Of course Jana is the perfect babysitter for Gracie! The 30-year-old obviously loves all her nieces nephews (there are quite a few of them these days), but she's bound to have a special connection to Gracie, since Jana and JD are twins.
Jana shared her own Instagram post from back home with the baby.
She added the caption, "Her parents think I come over to hang out with them," but we're pretty sure they know she's all about that baby these days. Not that we blame her a bit -- she's a cutie!
Maybe the reason Jana hasn't gotten married and had a baby yet is because she just loves being an aunt? After all, when you're the aunt, you get to give the baby back to mom and dad at a certain point.
Fans agreed John and Abbie lucky to have Jana.
John and Abbie aren't the only members of the fam making time for date night after baby.
Joseph and Kendra posted shortly after their second child Addison was born last November that they were on a date without her or big brother Garrett. Thankfully these new parents have plenty of family around to help out with babysitting. Joe may be one of 19 kids, but Kendra has seven siblings herself!
Even Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald make time for dates after three kids together.
OK, we are totally LOL'ing at their "date night" at the grocery store, but at a certain point, you'll take whatever kidless time you can get and call it a date.
The important part is spending time together, and remembering why you liked each other enough in the first place to create tiny humans together.
