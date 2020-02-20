Prince Harry's Collaboration With Bon Jovi Has Fans Geeking Out

Karwai Tang/WireImage
Well, it's official -- Prince Harry has brought us the collaboration to end all collaborations. On Friday, Harry shared that he recorded a song with Jon Bon Jovi (along with a couple of videos straight from Abbey Road Studios), and we can't get over how cool this is. Not only does it benefit the Invictus Games, a great cause, but seeing these two together? Truly legendary!
-
Harry first hinted at the project on Instagram last week.
In a video of a fake text message conversation, Jon Bon Jovi and Harry have a conversation about coming together to create a project for the Invictus Games. Although Harry does make it clear that he doesn't want to sing when Bon Jovi says his band won't be with him, he does admit that he'll give it a shot.
The day has come, friends -- and yes, he did give it a shot.
-
Then, on Friday, Harry shared a video straight from the studio.
There he is with the rock legend himself. They're both having some kind of conversation in the recording booth as they figure out what they're going to do, and just as they both go to sing, the video ends ... meaning that we don't get to hear Harry's voice. Bummer!
Fortunately, this isn't the end of Harry's footage from working with Bon Jovi, because their studio session is truly the gift that keeps on giving.
-
-
In another video, Harry and Bon Jovi are still in the studio, along with the Invictus Games Choir.
And no, Harry did not end up singing on the track -- but he was there in the studio to see the song "Unbroken" being recorded with Bon Jovi and the choir to help wounded veterans in honor of the games.
"The song being played, called 'Unbroken,' was created by Jon Bon Jovi to shine a spotlight on those veterans living with Post Traumatic Stress Injury (PTSI), to honor their service and acknowledge the strength of the Armed Forces community," read the caption on Harry's Instagram post. "The Duke and JBJ are both strong supporters of the military community, with The Duke founding the Invictus Games in 2014."
-
Fans are loving every minute of this new footage.
-
-
This is definitely a legendary moment we won't forget.
Share this Story