Rob Kardashian Filed for Emergency Custody of 3-Year-Old Daughter Dream

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images
There's been a lot of drama between Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna over the last few years, but now, it sounds like it's all coming to a head. There's been an update in Rob and Chyna's custody battle, and it's not looking too good for the only brother in the Kardashian fam. We have a feeling this definitely won't be the end of Rob's fight, though.
-
This week, Rob was denied his emergency request for primary custody of Dream.
Apparently, Rob wanted Chyna to only be able to see Dream over the weekends with supervised visitation, claiming that her drug use made her unfit to care for their daughter. In fact, Rob's sister, Khloe, also filed paperwork saying that Dream acted more aggressively after spending time alone with her mom, but ultimately, the judge decided that the situation wasn't an emergency and denied the motion.
-
Apparently, Chyna just wants a peaceful coparenting situation with Rob.
Her lawyer, Lynne Ciani, released a statement to Page Six, claiming that their current custody agreement is "fine."
"Chyna is an excellent mother who loves her son King Cairo and her daughter Dream Renée more than anything in this world," Ciani said. "The current custody arrangement for Dream agreed to by Rob long ago is working perfectly fine. Dream gets to spend very special bonding time with her brother King and also time with her dad, who unquestionably loves his daughter very much."
-
-
Chyna's lawyer also said that Rob and Khloe had "absolutely no basis" to file for emergency custody.
"[It] spread defamatory lies about Chyna and even about her long-time nanny," the statement said. "Chyna and her nanny have suffered significant emotional distress as a result."
So far, this seems to be the only thing Chyna has said publicly about the latest chapter in her custody battle with Rob. And Rob's not talking, either, although he must not be thrilled with the way things ended in court.
-
Rob's request getting denied doesn't mean that the custody battle is over, though.
It just means that the judge didn't agree that the situation is an emergency -- and Rob is free to proceed with his fight for primary custody of Dream, although it will take longer. According to Ciani, Chyna's willing to keep fighting too.
"Chyna will not back down from Rob and his family's attempt to take away her agreed-upon custody of Dream," the lawyer said. "She will continue to take all necessary steps to protect her children, including defeating Rob's and his family's latest attempt to undermine Chyna's joy as a mother to Dream and her ability to make a living as a single mother – without any child support from Rob."
-
-
Guess we'll just have to wait and see how the rest of this plays out in court.
We know that Rob's family will have his back no matter what, especially if Khloe's been willing to act as a witness to what she's seen from Chyna and from Dream's behavior.
Given that this custody battle has spanned several years, however, we wouldn't be surprised if things continued to drag out even further. In the end, we just want what's best for Dream -- and she's lucky to have two parents who want to be able to spend as much time as possible with her.
Share this Story