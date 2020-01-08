Meghan Markle May Be Getting a New Last Name After Splitting From the Royal Family

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Nicole Pomarico
Chris Jackson/Getty Images

There are a lot of changes happening in the royal family following Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's exit, and it appears we may have to add another to the list. Now that Meghan and Harry are dropping "royal" from their brand, does that mean that Meghan is getting a new name? And if so, what will that name be? It's hard to say for sure, but it definitely seems like there will need to be an adjustment.

  • Recently, Prince Harry requested that people just call him "Harry." 

    Prince Harry
    Chris Jackson/Getty Images

    When he spoke at Travalyst in Scotland this week, Harry was introduced as simply Harry, and it seems like that's what he wants to be called from now on. No "Prince," no "Duke of Sussex" ... just "Harry." 

    We had a feeling this was coming (especially because the use of the word "royal" is off limits for him and Meg) but now, it has people wondering what Meghan might end up going by. Hmm.

  • After marrying Harry, Meghan's official name became Rachel Meghan Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Sussex.

    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
    Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

    But if she's not going to be a duchess anymore, what will she be called? And what will her last name be? As Insider pointed out, Archie's full name is Master Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, so it would make sense if her name became Meghan Mountbatten-Windsor too ... in the more formal and legal situations where a last name was necessary.

    We have a feeling people will mostly end up calling her Meghan, though -- as we've been doing all along.

  • Even though Meghan and Harry are still allowed to retain the HRH in their titles, they won't be actively using it.

    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
    Samir Hussein/WireImage

    "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will no longer actively use their HRH titles as they will no longer be working members of the family as of Spring 2020," they shared on their official website, where they outlined everything that would happen going forward as they continue to transition into this new chapter of their lives.

    Harry and Meghan may just have to be Harry and Meghan -- and if that's what they prefer, we're cool with it!

  • This move is so unprecedented that it's hard to know for sure what will happen. 

    This definitely isn't a path that most members of the royal family have followed before, so it seems everyone's just figuring things out as they go. The next year is definitely going to be a unique one for them both, and it's going to be interesting to see how they proceed with their lives (and making the old and the new come together, somehow) now that they're no longer just based in the UK and fulfilling royal duties.

  • Whatever Meghan wants to be called, we're down for it. 

    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
    Samir Hussein/WireImage

    Harry will probably call her Meghan, and Archie will probably call her Mom -- and that's likely all she cares about, anyway. 

    We're just waiting for more info from these two -- and from the royal family themselves. We'd love for them to join a reality show right about now, because whatever's going on behind-the-scenes is probably pretty drama worthy. They're looking for new income streams anyway, right? The timing couldn't be more perfect!

