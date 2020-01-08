Meghan Markle May Be Getting a New Last Name After Splitting From the Royal Family

When he spoke at Travalyst in Scotland this week, Harry was introduced as simply Harry, and it seems like that's what he wants to be called from now on. No "Prince," no "Duke of Sussex" ... just "Harry."

We had a feeling this was coming (especially because the use of the word "royal" is off limits for him and Meg) but now, it has people wondering what Meghan might end up going by. Hmm.