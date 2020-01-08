Meghan Markle May Be Getting a New Last Name After Splitting From the Royal Family

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
There are a lot of changes happening in the royal family following Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's exit, and it appears we may have to add another to the list. Now that Meghan and Harry are dropping "royal" from their brand, does that mean that Meghan is getting a new name? And if so, what will that name be? It's hard to say for sure, but it definitely seems like there will need to be an adjustment.
Recently, Prince Harry requested that people just call him "Harry."
After marrying Harry, Meghan's official name became Rachel Meghan Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Sussex.
Even though Meghan and Harry are still allowed to retain the HRH in their titles, they won't be actively using it.
This move is so unprecedented that it's hard to know for sure what will happen.
This definitely isn't a path that most members of the royal family have followed before, so it seems everyone's just figuring things out as they go. The next year is definitely going to be a unique one for them both, and it's going to be interesting to see how they proceed with their lives (and making the old and the new come together, somehow) now that they're no longer just based in the UK and fulfilling royal duties.
Whatever Meghan wants to be called, we're down for it.
