Mark Wahlberg Confronting a DJ at a Father-Daughter Dance Has Parents Applauding

As far as celebrity dads go, it seems like Mark Wahlberg is doing a pretty good job! After attending a father-daughter dance with his 10-year-old, Grace, Mark confronted the DJ. Not only did he manage to get some quality time in with his little girl, but he was also looking out for her and the kids at her school... and fellow parents are loving him for it.
During an appearance on 'The Ellen Show' this week, Mark spilled all the details about going to the dance.
Of course, Mark didn't actually get to dance at the dance. According to Grace, he would have embarrassed her, which is understandable. What kid hasn't been worried that their dad's dancing might be embarrassing?
"I didn't get one dance. And I told her we were going to do the whole big circle and I was going to go off," he said. "And she said, 'Dad, if you embarrass me, I will never talk to you again.' But what she did do is she hung out with me."
That's all that matters, right?
But then, he heard lyrics in the music that was playing that prompted him to speak up.
"She sat there on the edge of the stage, by the DJ. And then I'm sitting there with one other dad and I'm like, 'This is not an edited version of this song. There are explicit lyrics being played at a school dance for girls and I'm like no good,'" he said. "I told the DJ and he's like, 'Oh, I thought it was.' I said, 'What are you doing?' I'm hearing F-bombs and this and that. Not okay."
Yikes!
Given that Grace is only 10, that definitely sounds like it was inappropriate. What else was he supposed to do?!
Fans are cheering Mark on for looking out for the kids.
There are tons of supportive comments about Mark confronting the DJ, because as many people have pointed out, as a dad, he's just doing his job. Grace is definitely a bit young to be listening to songs with the F-word in them -- especially at a school function. That's a lot to take in, and many other parents would have totally done the same thing if they were in that situation.
Mark Wahlberg, once again, out there killing the celeb parent game.
Mark also shared a photo from the father-daughter dance on Instagram.
Aww! He and Grace look so cute -- and so happy! They may not have gotten to dance together, but they got to hang out and make a new memory, and that's what really counts.
And even though Ellen mentioned in the interview that Grace should be glad to have the chance to dance with the guy from Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch, Mark said that Grace did threaten to never speak to him again if he attempted to bust a move in front of everyone. Yep, sounds about right!
Mark has a beautiful family, and despite how busy he is, we're glad he gets to have moments like this with them.
We have a feeling that, eventually, Grace will be glad to have her dad dance with her... but for now, she's doing regular 10-year-old things.
We've all been there!
And in the meantime, we love seeing everything Mark shares involving his fam on Instagram. We can't wait to hear all about Grace's father/daughter dance next year. Watch out, DJs -- Mark's not letting anything slide!
