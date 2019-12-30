Vanessa Bryant Shares Touching Footage of Kobe & Daughter Gianna

As Vanessa Bryant continues to mourn the loss of husband Kobe Bryant and their daughter, Gianna, she's offering another tribute to her loved ones. On Thursday, Vanessa shared video footage of Gianna and Kobe in a sweet Instagram post, showing the close bond that they had -- and that she had with both of them.
Vanessa shared a clip taken from a 2015 documentary called 'Kobe Bryant's Muse.'
In the clip, Kobe and Vanessa are playing with their children and hanging out in their home as the credits roll -- just sweet moments like any family would have. Playing cards, dancing, hugging near the Christmas tree ... Kobe might have been an NBA legend, but they were still just like any other family.
In the background, Beyoncé's song "XO" is playing, and Vanessa included the lyrics in the caption on her post. She also added that she's missing the both of them so much, but that's a given.
This isn't the first time Vanessa has shared a tribute like this on Instagram.
On Valentine's Day, she shared a photo of herself sitting with Kobe as he kissed her cheek, adding the music and lyrics to Lauryn Hill's song "Tell Him" playing in the background of her post.
"To my forever Valentine, I love you so much. Missing you so much on your favorite holiday," she wrote. "Te amo per sempre. Kisses to you and Gigi in heaven. Happy Valentine’s Day, my babies. With all my love, your boo-boo."
One month has passed since the helicopter crash, and earlier this week, news broke that Vanessa would be suing the company for wrongful death.
According to a 72-page court document that Vanessa and her lawyers recently filed, she's suing Island Express Helicopters for not operating with a "degree of care that an ordinarily careful and prudent pilot would use under the same or similar circumstances." The lawsuit stated that the company and the pilot (who also died in the crash) should have recognized that conditions were unsafe and grounded the helicopter either before or during the flight.
Gianna and Kobe's public memorial service also took place this week.
Thousands of people gathered at the Staples Center in Los Angeles to remember Kobe and Gianna, and Vanessa took the stage to share what Kobe meant to her -- including that he once gave her Rachel McAdams' dress from The Notebook as a gift to represent the fact that he and Vanessa would be together forever, like the characters in the movie.
Their relationship was so sweet, and it seems Vanessa has so many wonderful memories to carry with her because of it.
It's heartbreaking to think of what Vanessa has been through, but we're glad she has footage of her family in their happiest moments.
Right now, she's in the middle of doing the unthinkable. No one ever imagines having to grieve the loss of a husband and young daughter all at the same time, let alone under such tragic circumstances. But so far, it seems clear Vanessa is doing whatever she can to keep their memory and legacies alive, and clips like the one on Instagram show just how close their family really was.
