The Real Reason Queen Elizabeth Is Letting Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Go



Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth has been nothing but openly supportive of her grandson, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle, over their decision to step down as senior members of the royal family last month. Even so, there have been rumors of conflict between the monarch and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, especially as they have been asked to not use the word "royal" in any of their future branding.

There have also been reports of the queen being "dissappointed" by their decision, and given how the whole thing went down in January, we have to suspect that she was hoping they would change their minds. So if she's not completely supportive of their move, then why has she given her blessing?