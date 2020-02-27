The Real Reason Queen Elizabeth Is Letting Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Go

Queen Elizabeth has been nothing but openly supportive of her grandson, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle, over their decision to step down as senior members of the royal family last month. Even so, there have been rumors of conflict between the monarch and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, especially as they have been asked to not use the word "royal" in any of their future branding. 

There have also been reports of the queen being "dissappointed" by their decision, and given how the whole thing went down in January, we have to suspect that she was hoping they would change their minds. So if she's not completely supportive of their move, then why has she given her blessing?

  • Back in January, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex dropped the bomb out of nowhere that they were stepping down from The Firm.

    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
    Getty Images

    The announcement blindsided their family (rumor has it Prince Charles and Prince William only had a 10-minute warning before the Instagram post, and the queen likely none at all), but apparently not the fact that they wanted to quit being working members of the royal family. 

    Harry had reportedly been trying to work out a plan for months with his father, but the can kept getting kicked down the road. 

  • According to People magazine, Queen Elizabeth likely has bittersweet feelings toward Harry and Meghan right now.

    Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry
    Getty Images

    Royal historian Robert Lacey told the magazine, "The queen will be very disappointed ... Her job is to survive." And to make sure the monarchy survives as well. It's difficult to do that when senior members of the family go around quitting.

    However, Lacey said Queen Elizabeth also has a familiar "sensitivity" when it comes to Harry's role in the family, after what she went through with her sister, Princess Margaret.

  • The "unhappy royal spare" issue is a real thing.

    Queen Elizabeth, Princess Margaret
    Getty Images

    Lacey claims that Queen Elizabeth's own history with her younger sister is likely influencing her decision to let Harry an Meghan go.

    He explained, "She has a particular sensitivity to what Harry has been going through because of her closeness to Margaret and seeing the same dramas and tensions played out two generations ago."

    "The younger-sibling syndrome is an enduring problem," he continued. "The system has not found a way of giving them the recognition that they need ... Until Elizabeth produced heirs, Margaret was a possible future Queen. It is a family situation of conflict that goes back over generations."

  • It's also pretty telling that the queen has left a window open for Harry and Meghan to come back.

    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth
    Getty Images

    Another royal biographer, Ingrid Seward, told People, "She won't dwell on the exit. She is very pragmatic. She has left the door open for Harry especially -- the year of review was with Harry in mind."

    Harry an Meghan announced on their website last week that there will be a 12-month period of review to see how it goes with them branching out on their own. They also may have thrown a little shade at the queen, claiming she doesn't own the word royal, but they have still agreed not to use it.

  • It would be impossible for Queen Elizabeth not to have mixed feelings about Harry and Meghan right now. 

    Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
    Getty Images

    After all, he is her beloved grandson before he is the sixth in line to the throne. We know she wants him to be happy, and she has always seemed to have a soft spot for him. At the same time, she is strongly bound to the ideas of tradition and duty, and she has to feel some amount of upset that Harry doesn't feel the same sense of obligation to the crown.

    Then again -- how can she not let them go after watching what her sister went through as the "spare to the heir"?

    We just hope they all find their places in the world and can enjoy each other as family -- if not co-workers. 

