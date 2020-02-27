Kate Middleton & Prince William's Mini PDA Is as Adorable as It Gets

If there's one thing that always puts a smile on our face, it's a royal-on-royal love-fest. Although certain members of the royal family are old pros at public displays of affection -- looking at you, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle -- it's more rare with others, namely the future King and Queen of England. 

This week, Kate Middleton and Prince William took part in a little PDA during a royal event, and yep -- it was freakin' adorable.

  • When the duke and duchess were leaving the Noel Coward Theatre in London on Tuesday, it happened. 

    kate middleton
    Splash News

    After watching a special performance of Dear Evan Hansen, photographers snapped a picture of Prince William lovingly putting his hand on Kate's back as they headed to their car. 

    Is this R-rated? Hardly. (In fact, it isn't even PG-13.) But when it comes to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's PDA moments, they rarely get super steamy. They're in line to the throne, after all; and apparently, being all up on each other when you're in such a position isn't advised.

  • Prince Harry & Meghan Markle may be the reigning king and queen of PDAs, but William and Kate aren't too far behind. 

    The Cambridges don't typically enter events holding hands and pretty much never kiss in public, but once in a while we catch them doing something super cute -- like the time they were filmed quietly holding hands during the ceremony at Princess Eugenie's wedding to Jack Brooksbank. 

    Can you even?!

  • On the flip side, though, Kate has also been known to shrug off Prince William in the past. 

    Back in December, fans saw a different side of the couple when the duchess appeared to shun William's seemingly loving touch during their holiday special with baking legend Mary Berry: A Berry Royal Christmas.

    Hey, sometimes a gal just doesn't feel like being touched, OK?

  • Sometimes they're loved up, other times, not so much. 

    kate middleton
    Splash News

    Sounds like they're a normal married couple to us!

    Also, for what it's worth, it's been noted many times in the past that the reason Harry and Meghan engage in so much more PDA than William and Kate is because, well, they can. There's a lot less pressure on them because they were so far down on the line of succession. William and Kate have a royal image to keep intact.

  • They may get annoyed with each other at times, but it's obvious William and Kate are in love. 

    kate middleton
    Splash News

    Save for their wedding day, it's doubtful we'll ever see William and Kate lock lips again in public, but we know passion when we see it. 

    How lucky Prince William and Prince Harry both are to have such strong, stable relationships. Princess Diana would be proud.

