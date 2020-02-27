Kate Middleton & Prince William's Mini PDA Is as Adorable as It Gets

Splash News
If there's one thing that always puts a smile on our face, it's a royal-on-royal love-fest. Although certain members of the royal family are old pros at public displays of affection -- looking at you, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle -- it's more rare with others, namely the future King and Queen of England.
This week, Kate Middleton and Prince William took part in a little PDA during a royal event, and yep -- it was freakin' adorable.
When the duke and duchess were leaving the Noel Coward Theatre in London on Tuesday, it happened.
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle may be the reigning king and queen of PDAs, but William and Kate aren't too far behind.
The Cambridges don't typically enter events holding hands and pretty much never kiss in public, but once in a while we catch them doing something super cute -- like the time they were filmed quietly holding hands during the ceremony at Princess Eugenie's wedding to Jack Brooksbank.
Can you even?!
On the flip side, though, Kate has also been known to shrug off Prince William in the past.
Back in December, fans saw a different side of the couple when the duchess appeared to shun William's seemingly loving touch during their holiday special with baking legend Mary Berry: A Berry Royal Christmas.
Hey, sometimes a gal just doesn't feel like being touched, OK?
Sometimes they're loved up, other times, not so much.
They may get annoyed with each other at times, but it's obvious William and Kate are in love.
