Kate Middleton & Prince William's Mini PDA Is as Adorable as It Gets



Splash News

If there's one thing that always puts a smile on our face, it's a royal-on-royal love-fest. Although certain members of the royal family are old pros at public displays of affection -- looking at you, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle -- it's more rare with others, namely the future King and Queen of England.

This week, Kate Middleton and Prince William took part in a little PDA during a royal event, and yep -- it was freakin' adorable.