Lauren Duggar Is the Latest Member of the Family To Change Her Hair in a Major Way

It seems like it's quite the season of change for the ladies of the Duggar family. Not only have they welcomed five new babies in the past year, but more than one of them has made a major change to her hair. Josiah Duggar's wife, Lauren (Swanson), is the latest to hop on the new hairstyle bandwagon, opting for a lovely blonde balayage.
-
Lauren shared a new video on her Instagram story, showing off the new look.
-
Here's the photo that had fans questioning if Lauren went blonde.
She shared a sweet anniversary message for Josiah this week, two years after he popped the question. We can definitely see the blonde streaks here, and the look is totally working for her!
Lauren said in her Insta story that she doesn't think she could pull off full blonde, but we totally think she could.
-
-
Lauren's sister-in-law Jill (Duggar) Dillard also made a big change to her hair recently.
Israel and Sam's mom cut over 14 inches of her hair off to donate to charity in December. We bet it is so much easier to deal with on a day-to-day basis running after her two rambunctious little boys! Plus the look is totally working for her, and she got to help someone in need by donating her hair.
-
Then there's Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo, who has gone both blonde and short.
Jinge first went blonde last summer when she and Jeremy Vuolo moved to Los Angeles with their daughter Felicity, so he could attend seminary school. It seems like the SoCal vibe has really gotten to her since they relocated, and she recently went even blonder and chopped a good amount of length off. Inspired by her sister Jill, perhaps?
-
-
Even Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth switched things up a few months ago with bangs.
And she looks fabulous, although given her recent Instagram activity, it does appear she's trying to grow them out.
Now the only question left is who will be next to change up her hair? We're so used to asking which Duggar lady will be pregnant next, it's nice to have something new to speculate about.
Share this Story