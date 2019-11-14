Lauren Duggar Is the Latest Member of the Family To Change Her Hair in a Major Way

Lauren Duggar
It seems like it's quite the season of change for the ladies of the Duggar family. Not only have they welcomed five new babies in the past year, but more than one of them has made a major change to her hair. Josiah Duggar's wife, Lauren (Swanson), is the latest to hop on the new hairstyle bandwagon, opting for a lovely blonde balayage.

