Amy Roloff Gives Fans a Glimpse of a Project Inside Her New Home

Over the weekend, Amy let fans know that she was almost all moved out of the farmhouse at Roloff Farms, but it hasn't been an easy process for her -- especially as she figures out what to take and what to give away.

"I see light at the end of the tunnel as I move my things out of the farmhouse," she wrote at the time. "The basement area was tough. It reminded how much I miss and Love teaching. I can’t take it all with me though, just because, I’ll need to leave most of it behind and hopefully donate/give away to a good cause."

