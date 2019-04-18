Jennifer Garner's New Man Is Reportedly 'Uncomfortable' After Ben Affleck's Confession

BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images
We've seen Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck get along pretty well while coparenting their children post-divorce, but there's one person who isn't quite loving their close relationship. Reportedly, Jennifer's boyfriend doesn't like Ben's recent interviews where he's mentioned Jen -- not that we blame him, of course -- and it sounds like he's wishing that Ben would just give his ex some space.
-
In an interview that was published earlier this month, Ben said his biggest regret is divorcing Jennifer.
-
Now, it sounds like Jen's boyfriend of two years, John Miller, isn't loving what Ben has to say.
In fact, a source close to the situation told Us Weekly that John is feeling downright "uncomfortable" with Ben's recent comments.
“John is empathetic to Ben’s struggles with sobriety, but he worries about how Jennifer has once again become the focus. … The spotlight on Jennifer is intense and Ben needs to consider her feelings before speaking so publicly," the source said.
That's totally fair! Any time Ben talks about Jen, it makes headlines, so she must hear about it. We can't imagine that's easy for her.
-
-
John is reportedly also finding it hard to move forward in their relationship because of what Ben's been saying.
-
Fans are having a lot of feelings on the situation.
Some commenters think that John should be less insecure. After all, Ben and Jen share three kids, so they're always going to be in each other's lives. Others think it's up to Jennifer to set other boundaries in their lives, and still others think that there's still a chance that these two could end up back together someday after all.
It's impossible to know what's going on behind the scenes without actually being Jennifer or Ben... but this is definitely one complicated situation regardless.
-
-
Hopefully, all three of them will find a way to co-exist.
Share this Story