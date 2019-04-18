Jennifer Garner's New Man Is Reportedly 'Uncomfortable' After Ben Affleck's Confession

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck
We've seen Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck get along pretty well while coparenting their children post-divorce, but there's one person who isn't quite loving their close relationship. Reportedly, Jennifer's boyfriend doesn't like Ben's recent interviews where he's mentioned Jen -- not that we blame him, of course -- and it sounds like he's wishing that Ben would just give his ex some space. 

  • In an interview that was published earlier this month, Ben said his biggest regret is divorcing Jennifer. 

    While talking to The New York Times, Ben admitted that his drinking got worse at the end of his marriage (and certainly didn't help matters), and that he really didn't like the way things turned out between him and his ex wife after that. 

    "The biggest regret of my life is this divorce," he said at the time. "Shame is really toxic. There is no positive byproduct of shame. It’s just stewing in a toxic, hideous feeling of low self-worth and self-loathing."



  • Now, it sounds like Jen's boyfriend of two years, John Miller, isn't loving what Ben has to say.

    In fact, a source close to the situation told Us Weekly that John is feeling downright "uncomfortable" with Ben's recent comments.

    “John is empathetic to Ben’s struggles with sobriety, but he worries about how Jennifer has once again become the focus. … The spotlight on Jennifer is intense and Ben needs to consider her feelings before speaking so publicly," the source said.

    That's totally fair! Any time Ben talks about Jen, it makes headlines, so she must hear about it. We can't imagine that's easy for her.

  • John is reportedly also finding it hard to move forward in their relationship because of what Ben's been saying. 

    "John believes Ben would remarry Jennifer if she wanted to get back together," the source added. "John wants to marry Jennifer but knows she isn’t ready yet."

    Yeah, that's tricky. From what he said in that profile, it does sound like Ben Affleck would take another shot with Jennifer if he thought he could get it, but it's hard to know what he's really thinking based on just a few interviews. And if John does want to marry Jennifer, they should all wait until everyone's ready... it's a complicated situation all around.

  • Fans are having a lot of feelings on the situation. 

    Some commenters think that John should be less insecure. After all, Ben and Jen share three kids, so they're always going to be in each other's lives. Others think it's up to Jennifer to set other boundaries in their lives, and still others think that there's still a chance that these two could end up back together someday after all. 

    It's impossible to know what's going on behind the scenes without actually being Jennifer or Ben... but this is definitely one complicated situation regardless. 

  • Hopefully, all three of them will find a way to co-exist. 

    Ben isn't going anywhere -- especially not while their kids are still young. And Jennifer totally has the right to move on and find love with someone else. (They both do.) Hopefully, they'll be able to come up with a way to set healthy boundaries and coparent in a way that works for them without having it interfere with their individual personal lives.

    If anyone can do it, it's these two. We have faith! 

