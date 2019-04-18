Jennifer Garner's New Man Is Reportedly 'Uncomfortable' After Ben Affleck's Confession

In an interview that was published earlier this month, Ben said his biggest regret is divorcing Jennifer.

While talking to The New York Times, Ben admitted that his drinking got worse at the end of his marriage (and certainly didn't help matters), and that he really didn't like the way things turned out between him and his ex wife after that.

"The biggest regret of my life is this divorce," he said at the time. "Shame is really toxic. There is no positive byproduct of shame. It’s just stewing in a toxic, hideous feeling of low self-worth and self-loathing."

