Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are 'Insulted' by the Queen's Recent Request

All seemed to be relatively quiet on the Prince Harry/Meghan Markle front recently -- until The Statement was released late last week. After it was revealed that the Sussexes weren't allowed to use the term "royal" (via Queen Elizabeth), the couple shared their thoughts on their website -- and many interpreted the comments to be low-key insults to members of the royal family.
However, if you ask Harry and Meghan, they're not the ones who are being petty at all.
According to sources, Harry and Meghan felt they had "no choice" but to make a statement on the whole use of the word "royal" thing.
Apparently, Harry and Meghan were irked because they never planned on monetizing the word to begin with.
Actually, at Harry's recent engagement, he insisted people didn't use his royal title when addressing him.
During the duke's appearance at the Travalyst summit in Scotland on Wednesday, he reportedly just wanted to be referred to by his first name.
Ayesha Hazarika, the host of the event, told outlest: "He's made it clear that we are all just to call him Harry."
Well alright then!
But where's Meghan right now?
While we're going to see the Sussexes join forces with the rest of the royal family at the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey, it sounds like Meghan is keeping a low profile at the moment.
When they arrived into town, and Harry went to Scotland, Meghan went "straight to London, not Scotland, because that's Harry's thing," according to a source, who added: “She said she will continue to champion Harry because out of everyone, he has the most integrity and the most loyalty.”
Think things will get awkward when they get together with the queen?
No doubt, things are going to get awkward when everyone comes together publicly.
