Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are 'Insulted' by the Queen's Recent Request

Splash News
Nicole Fabian-Weber
Nicole Fabian-Weber
Celebrities

meghan markle
Splash News

All seemed to be relatively quiet on the Prince Harry/Meghan Markle front recently -- until The Statement was released late last week. After it was revealed that the Sussexes weren't allowed to use the term "royal" (via Queen Elizabeth), the couple shared their thoughts on their website -- and many interpreted the comments to be low-key insults to members of the royal family. 

However, if you ask Harry and Meghan, they're not the ones who are being petty at all. 

  • According to sources, Harry and Meghan felt they had "no choice" but to make a statement on the whole use of the word "royal" thing. 

    meghan markle
    Splash News

    A supposed friend of Harry and Meghan's told the Daily Mail that the Sussexes feel that "If anyone should feel insulted, it should be them."

    The source added: "Meghan said that [she and Harry] were left with no choice but to make a public statement."

    • Advertisement

  • Apparently, Harry and Meghan were irked because they never planned on monetizing the word to begin with. 

    prince harry
    Splash News

    "They never intended to capitalize on the word 'royal,' and to insinuate they were somehow abusing their privileges is absurd,” the friend of Meghan's said. “She said she and Harry will continue to rise above jealousy and pettiness and focus on the good they are creating and on being the best parents to Archie."

  • Actually, at Harry's recent engagement, he insisted people didn't use his royal title when addressing him. 

    During the duke's appearance at the Travalyst summit in Scotland on Wednesday, he reportedly just wanted to be referred to by his first name. 

    Ayesha Hazarika, the host of the event, told outlest: "He's made it clear that we are all just to call him Harry."

    Well alright then!

  • But where's Meghan right now?

    While we're going to see the Sussexes join forces with the rest of the royal family at the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey, it sounds like Meghan is keeping a low profile at the moment. 

    When they arrived into town, and Harry went to Scotland, Meghan went "straight to London, not Scotland, because that's Harry's thing," according to a source, who added: “She said she will continue to champion Harry because out of everyone, he has the most integrity and the most loyalty.”

    Think things will get awkward when they get together with the queen?

  • No doubt, things are going to get awkward when everyone comes together publicly. 

    meghan markle
    Splash News

    Whether things have been misconstrued or not, there have been far too many rumors about there being tension between the Sussexes and the rest of the royal family for there not to be some shred of truth to the gossip.

    Grab a bucket of popcorn, everyone. Sounds like Commonwealth Day is going to be awkward. 

Related

Advertisement

Trending

Advertisement