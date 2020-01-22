Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are 'Insulted' by the Queen's Recent Request



Splash News

All seemed to be relatively quiet on the Prince Harry/Meghan Markle front recently -- until The Statement was released late last week. After it was revealed that the Sussexes weren't allowed to use the term "royal" (via Queen Elizabeth), the couple shared their thoughts on their website -- and many interpreted the comments to be low-key insults to members of the royal family.

However, if you ask Harry and Meghan, they're not the ones who are being petty at all.