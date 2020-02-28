20 Times Kate Middleton's Hat Completely Made Her Whole Outfit

Image: Splash News



Splash News Now that she's has been in the public eye for over a decade, we've really gotten a sense of Kate Middleton's royal style. She does mix things up every once in a while, and her style has really evolved (especially since Meghan Markle came around with her pantsuits and camel-colored coats), but mostly Kate falls back on a pretty reliable set of closet staples. Among them are coat dresses, pumps, tights, and all those gorgeous hats. Kate Middleton loves a headpiece, and she wears one so well. Kate has been seen in full-on hats, fascinators, and even large headbands for years, and a pattern has emerged. Kate loves to coordinate her hat to her outfit so they're usually all one color and make a solid look from head to toe.

Kate's fascination with fascinators that match the rest of her look isn't surprising. She's always been unafraid to stick to one color palette throughout a look. She'll pair navy tights with navy shoes and a navy bag, gloves, dress, and hat. (For real, that photo is on this list and it's a must-see.) Kate even loves to coordinate her outfits with her daughter, Charlotte, during their public outings. And, sure, she probably has a royal stylist helping her pair items, but the obsession with color coordination makes it seem like it's also Kate's preference.

In the US, it isn't all that common to wear hats that aren't baseball caps or hats to block sun at the pool. But in England, hats are all the rage. Formal events usually require women in attendance to wear a headpiece, and because Kate attends so many fancy functions, she has quite the hat selection. Unlike with her dresses, she actually doesn't rewear them often. Sometimes she'll repeat a gown but go with a new hat to shake up the style.

Here are 20 times Kate's headpieces were the cherry on top of her color-coordinated outfits.