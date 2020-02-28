20 Times the Kardashian Cousins Were as Tight-Knit as Their Parents

The bond that the Kardashian and Jenner siblings have is such a special one. And they've clearly passed that bond down to the next generation, because the little Kardashian-Jenner kids have the cutest sibling and cousin moments together. Just like Khloé, Kim, Kourtney, Kylie, and Rob are close, so are their kids. They all spend a lot of time together and seem to be little BFFs.
It helps that the siblings all had kids around the same time. The only one left out is poor Mason, Kourtney's son with Scott Disick, who is 10 years old. No one is really close to his age. His sister Penelope is the next Kardashian kid and she's 7. But Mason doesn't seem to mind playing big brother to his siblings and cousins.
As for the rest of the kids, Kim's daughter North is only a year apart from Penelope and they've been best friends since they were little. Then came Kim's son Saint and Kourtney's son Reign who are 4 and 5 years old. They've been built-in friends since birth. After that came Rob's daughter Dream, who is now 3. She's close with all the other girls who were born right around the same time, like Kylie's 2-year-old daughter Stormi, Kim's 2-year-old daughter Chicago (Chi for short), and Khloé's almost 2-year-old daughter True. Kim's son Psalm is the youngest, but he's still close enough in age to everyone else that they'll all be able to grow up together.
It's really sweet to watch all the cousins interact. They're all more like brothers and sisters than cousins. And their moms are always quick to document their cutest moments on Instagram. Here are 20 times the Kardashian-Jenner cousins were the cutest together.
-
Cute Cousins1
Kylie and Kim's kids spend a decent amount of time together, and it looks like Stormi and Psalm have really bonded, despite their age difference of over a year. This photo is such a sweet moment, and we love that Kim managed to capture it for posterity. Looks like Stormi and Psalm are gonna grow up to be just as close as their mamas are.
-
Forehead Nuzzles2
Kylie posted this photo of her daughter Stormi playing with True for True's first birthday in April 2019. "Happy birthday beautiful True. your energy is RADIANT and so so special! i love you and can’t wait to watch you grow," Kylie captioned the pic. It really shows off the bond that Kylie and Khloé's daughters have, and it's so sweet that they get to grow up alongside each other.
-
-
Stormi Has Lots of Friends3
Stormi isn't just great pals with Psalm and True, she's also BFFs with Kim's daughter Chicago. Kylie documented their adorable friendship with these photos on Instagram. It shows the two girls running around the house hand in hand in their cute little outfits. They're lucky they get to grow up with so many family members their age, just like the Kardashian and Jenner sisters did.
-
Frenemies4
"They get along now," Kim captioned this photo of her two oldest children Saint and North. Kim had previously posted a photo session of her kids that ended in Saint and North giving each other some serious side eye. Glad to know all's well that ends well! Siblings are good at that -- they'll be furious with each other one day and best friends the next.
-
-
Having a Snack5
This picture of North feeding her baby brother is so sweet. North's had a lot of practice at the big sister game now that she's the oldest of four. Kim captioned the photo, "Flashback to when Psalm was so little. My baby Northie is so helpful. How are my babies getting so big." Kids grow up so fast, but at least Kim has these happy memories to look back on as both Psalm and North get older.
-
Matchy-Matchy6
Sure, sometimes older kids have to help out with their younger siblings, like when North fed Psalm. But other times the younger kids provide a ton of fun, like when North dressed herself and her little sister Chi up in matching outfits, down to the shoes. Chi looks like she really has no idea what's going on, but at least North is having a great time. Such stylish sisters!
-
-
Baby Sharks7
Even celebrity kids aren't immune to the "Baby Shark" craze. Kylie's daughter Stormi, Kim's daughter Chicago, and Khloé's daughter True all got stuffed animal baby sharks in summer 2019. The three kids were all born relatively close to each other, so it's always fun to see them all get together. Kim cleverly captioned the pic, "A True Chicago Stormi."
-
Stormi's Birthday8
The full Kardashian-West family including baby Psalm turned up in style for Stormi's second birthday party. The theme was based on her dad Travis Scott's Astroworld album that featured a giant blow up version of Travis' head. For her birthday, Stormi got her own giant blow up head entrance to the party. Gotta love cousins that support each other on special days.
-
-
Hair Salon9
North is just so unbothered by her siblings, it's adorable. Here, little Chi is brushing her big sister's hair while North plays with her toys. We can't wait to see them pull together looks as they get older and are able to share clothing as well as hair and makeup tips. One of the best parts of having sisters is how fun it is to all get ready together. Chi and North have that bond down already.
-
Back to School10
North and Kourtney's daughter Penelope go to school together and their moms dropped them off for their first day back after spring break last year. North looks less than thrilled to be returning to class, and we can relate to that so hard. Penelope looks excited, though, and maybe that energy rubbed off on North since the girls attend classes alongside each other.
-
-
BFF Cousins11
Rob Kardashian and Khloé have always had one of the closest Kardashian sibling relationships, and that's carried down to the next generation. "BFF Cousins," Khloé captioned this photo of Rob's daughter Dream playing with True. Dream is a few years older than True, but the age difference doesn't get in the way of anything, just like it didn't for big sis Khloé and little bro Rob.
-
Photographic Memories12
Kim has documented multiple times on Instagram how much Saint loves taking photos with his little brother Psalm. "He always wants a pic to capture every moment. You have no idea how sweet my boys are!" Kim wrote in the caption for this photo. She added that Saint is only pretending to sleep here to make it a cuter picture. He's such a good little actor!
-
-
True & Chi13
Just like how True and Chi are BFFs with Stormi, they're also really good friends with each other. Kim captured this photo of True and Chi hanging out and sharing baby secrets. "I can’t wait to hear what they talk about lol," Kim captioned it. Wish that we could hear too! Keeping Up with the Kardashians needs to come back for, like, Season 30 so we can know the kids as young adults, too.
-
Sunshine & Friends14
Rob posted this adorable photo of Dream and True getting some sunshine and fun in on a pool day. They're so little here, but they're already like pro Instagram influencers with those cute sunglasses, hats, and swimsuits. We love the strawberry one for True and her little jelly sandals. With Dream's arm protectively around True's shoulders, we can tell she's gonna grow up looking out for her little cousin everywhere they go.
-
-
Hugs15
Kourtney's daughter Penelope is the oldest girl of all the grandbabies, and she's settled into that role quite well while also sharing the spotlight with some of the younger kids that have recently come into her life. She's such a good big cousin to True, and this picture really couldn't be any cuter. Nice of P to share her aunt Khloé so she can also be True's mom.
-
Watchful Eye16
For True's first birthday in April 2019, Kourtney posted this throwback pic of her son Mason chilling with True. "No better name could suit you my baby True...such True love I see between you and your mommy. Happy Birthday sweet girl," Kourtney wrote. There's also some true love there between her and Mason. He looks like such a smitten big cousin.
-
-
Birthday With the Girls17
Penelope and North often share their birthday celebrations, since they were both born in the summer. Penelope's seventh birthday was no different, but this time she welcomed a new little one into the club. Khloé captured this photo of True hanging with her older cousin's and captioned it, "Ps Birthday Bash with these Besties #Cousins #FamilyOverEverything."
-
Generations18
With Kris Jenner's mom MJ in this photo, plus Kim and Kourtney, plus Reign, Saint, Chi, and Penelope -- there are so many generations in one place! It's often hard to get the whole Kardashian-Jenner family together in one picture, mostly because there are so many of them but also because they're busy. But it's nice to get as many together whenever possible to make these kinds of memories.
-
-
Kardashian Photo Booth19
The Kardashians are known for their black and white airbrushed photo booth pictures from basically all of their family parties and events. This time the some of the grandkids got to try it out. Penelope, North, and baby True all look so cute together, and North is being so careful to hold her tightly so nothing happens. Khloé captioned the photo, "The sweetest little tribe."
-
Sweet Siblings20
Kourtney's daughter Penelope and son Reign posed together for this sweet snap. Siblings don't always get along, so it's always nice to see these friendlier photos. Penelope has her arm draped around Reign's shoulders and they're both smiling. It's so cute. They're both growing up so fast! Penelope is already 7 years old and Reign is already 5.