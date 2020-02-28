20 Times the Kardashian Cousins Were as Tight-Knit as Their Parents



The bond that the Kardashian and Jenner siblings have is such a special one. And they've clearly passed that bond down to the next generation, because the little Kardashian-Jenner kids have the cutest sibling and cousin moments together. Just like Khloé, Kim, Kourtney, Kylie, and Rob are close, so are their kids. They all spend a lot of time together and seem to be little BFFs. It helps that the siblings all had kids around the same time. The only one left out is poor Mason, Kourtney's son with Scott Disick, who is 10 years old. No one is really close to his age. His sister Penelope is the next Kardashian kid and she's 7. But Mason doesn't seem to mind playing big brother to his siblings and cousins.

As for the rest of the kids, Kim's daughter North is only a year apart from Penelope and they've been best friends since they were little. Then came Kim's son Saint and Kourtney's son Reign who are 4 and 5 years old. They've been built-in friends since birth. After that came Rob's daughter Dream, who is now 3. She's close with all the other girls who were born right around the same time, like Kylie's 2-year-old daughter Stormi, Kim's 2-year-old daughter Chicago (Chi for short), and Khloé's almost 2-year-old daughter True. Kim's son Psalm is the youngest, but he's still close enough in age to everyone else that they'll all be able to grow up together.

It's really sweet to watch all the cousins interact. They're all more like brothers and sisters than cousins. And their moms are always quick to document their cutest moments on Instagram. Here are 20 times the Kardashian-Jenner cousins were the cutest together.