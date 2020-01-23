Jana Duggar Has a Sweet Connection With John David's Baby Grace

Ready for some true adorableness? Here it comes!

First of all, we can't deal with how big Grace has gotten since she was born last month!

Second of all, we know that Jana already has plenty of practice with being an aunt to her siblings' growing number of kids, but we have a feeling that because Grace is her twin's kiddo, she's extra special to Jana.

"Her parents think I come over to hang out with them," Jana joked in her caption.

