Jana Duggar Has a Sweet Connection With John David's Baby Grace

Being that they're twins, it's never been a secret that Jana Duggar and her brother, John David Duggar, have always been close. And now that he has a daughter, Aunt Jana is all over it! In new photos she shared on Instagram, Jana snuggled up to baby Grace, and it's clear that she's totally in love with John and Abbie's new baby girl.
Ready for some true adorableness? Here it comes!
First of all, we can't deal with how big Grace has gotten since she was born last month!
Second of all, we know that Jana already has plenty of practice with being an aunt to her siblings' growing number of kids, but we have a feeling that because Grace is her twin's kiddo, she's extra special to Jana.
"Her parents think I come over to hang out with them," Jana joked in her caption.
Fans left all kinds of comments about what a sweet photo this is.
This isn't the first time Jana's showed off Grace to her followers.
Not long after Grace was born, Jana posted her first photos with her precious new niece, saying that she was "practically perfect in every way."
Spending time with Grace seems to be really special for Jana, and when she wished John a happy birthday on Instagram last month, she mentioned what a great dad he'd turned out to be.
"It's so sweet watching you & Abbie as parents! You're naturals!" she wrote at the time. "And the same qualities that have made you a wonderful brother will also make you an amazing dad."
Grace has already grown so much over just a few weeks.
Earlier this month, she hit her 1-month milestone, which John and Abbie proudly shared on Instagram on February 7. Grace looks like such a little doll here (though doesn't she always?) and as happy as Aunt Jana is to spend time with her, we know that her parents must be even more over the moon to have her in their lives. Just look at that little face!
We can't wait to see more of Aunt Jana in action.
Every time we've seen her hanging out with her nieces and nephews, she seems to be full of so much joy, like she is here playing piano with Joy-Anna's son, Gideon. Eventually, the day might come when she has her own kids, but for now, she seems to be loving every second of the aunt life.
And sometimes, that's the best life ... because she gets to give the kids back when she's ready. Best of both worlds!
