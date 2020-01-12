Anna Duggar Shares Photos From Her Sister's Wedding & Fans Can't Stop Commenting

The Duggar family calendar is usually full of engagements and weddings, but now, it's Anna Duggar's side of the family's turn to celebrate. This week, Anna shared photos from her sister's wedding, and both she and sis Susanna Keller look absolutely gorgeous on the big day -- and it seems many fans agree.
Anna took to Instagram to share a series of photos and videos from Susanna's wedding.
They both look gorgeous, right? And so does tiny Maryella.
"It was so exciting to celebrate with my younger sister Susanna & her husband York on their special day!" Anna wrote in her caption. "What a beautiful day for such a lovely couple to commemorate their wedding with a beautiful reception and fun time with family & friends."
Susanna commented on Anna's post, writing, "Thank you so much for coming! It was a perfect day."
Fans commented on the pic, pointing out how much these sisters look alike.
Because Anna and her family live so far apart, it's not often she gets to spend time with Susanna.
It's been a long time since Anna was first introduced on 19 Kids & Counting, but at the time, she and Josh were in a long-distance relationship between Arkansas and Florida. These days, it appears Susanna and her new husband, York, still live in Florida, so this wedding was probably the perfect occasion for her to get together with friends and family she doesn't get to see too often.
The past year has been a busy one for Anna.
In November, Anna gave birth to her youngest child, her daughter Maryella, who's already gotten so big in the few months that have passed since then. Now, she and Josh have a pretty big family of their own -- six children total. Michelle and Jim Bob better watch out, because it looks like they're coming for their record!
Anna's kids are all beautiful, though, and she seems to be a total natural as a mom to a big family.
We love seeing Anna so happy.
She and her family have had quite a few ups and downs over the years, but fortunately, it seems things have definitely improved lately. Hopefully, she'll be able to spend more time with her sister soon, despite the pretty big distance that's between them.
We can't wait to see what else Anna (and her adorable kiddos) will be up to this year. More photos, please!
