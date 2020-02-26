Prince Harry Wants To Be Called Something Different After Quitting the Royal Family

Ben Stansall/AFP via Getty Images
There have been a lot of changes for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry lately, and those changes are still coming. Reportedly, Prince Harry just wants to be known as "Harry" from now on -- and in fact, he's even told people he's encountered this week that's what they should be calling him. Umm ... we're not sure if we will ever be used to that idea, but it's his choice!
Before an event in Scotland, Harry shared his new name with the people around him.
Later, Ayesha said that Harry's statement was likely in connection to this new chapter of his life.
She also added that Harry seems to be looking to the future -- not that it'll be easy.
We already know that during their transition this spring, Meghan and Harry will drop the "HRH" from their titles.
If Prince Harry's happier as just Harry, then all the more power to him.
