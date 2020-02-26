Prince Harry Wants To Be Called Something Different After Quitting the Royal Family

There have been a lot of changes for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry lately, and those changes are still coming. Reportedly, Prince Harry just wants to be known as "Harry" from now on -- and in fact, he's even told people he's encountered this week that's what they should be calling him. Umm ... we're not sure if we will ever be used to that idea, but it's his choice!

  • Before an event in Scotland, Harry shared his new name with the people around him. 

    Prince Harry
    Andrew Milligan-WPA Pool/Getty Images

    According to the Daily Mail, before he spoke at Travalyst, a company he's working with, he requested that he just be called Harry -- no "prince" necessary.

    "He's made it clear that we are all just to call him Harry. So ladies and gentlemen, please give a big, warm, Scottish welcome to Harry," the event's host, Ayesha Hazarika, said before Harry came out to speak on stage.

  • Later, Ayesha said that Harry's statement was likely in connection to this new chapter of his life. 

    Prince Harry
    Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

    In fact, she told reporters that she thought Harry was trying to create a more relaxed vibe around him at the event, while also nodding to the fact that he has stepped down from his position as a senior royal and wanted people around him to respect that. 

    "He was not making a big deal about it. That just to say 'look, I want to move away from that pomp and circumstance and I'm here as someone who is very passionate about this topic'," she added. 

    Sounds like Harry to us! 

  • She also added that Harry seems to be looking to the future -- not that it'll be easy. 

    Prince Harry
    Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

    "He doesn't need a title. He is such a global figure now, he is recognizable all around the world. People know what he and his wife stand for, the causes they are passionate about. I think this is probably a nod to the future," she said. "They have very fierce critics but he isn't going to be able to get the train from Canada and from what I've heard today, it's very easy to pontificate from the sidelines and preach about what people should do but ... I think Prince Harry will have a difficult time whatever he tries to do." 

    That might be true, but we don't doubt Harry and Meghan are up for the challenge.

  • We already know that during their transition this spring, Meghan and Harry will drop the "HRH" from their titles. 

    Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
    Samir Hussein/WireImage

    We also know that the Queen has put a stop to them using the word "royal" in their branding, and in a statement released by Buckingham Palace last month, it was announced that they wouldn't be using "HRH" in their titles, either. 

    "While they can no longer formally represent The Queen, the Sussexes have made clear that everything they do will continue to uphold the values of Her Majesty," said the statement. "The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family."

  • If Prince Harry's happier as just Harry, then all the more power to him.

    Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
    Jeremy Selwyn/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

    He'll never be able to escape his royal ties -- obviously, he'll forever be known as a member of the royal family, and he certainly hasn't given off the impression that he no longer wants anything to do with his family. Just calling him Harry will also take some getting used to, but if he's happy, we're happy.

    After everything they've been through, Meghan and Harry deserve a little peace -- and we should be open to calling them whatever they choose.

