Kim & Kourtney Kardashian Take Their Feud to the Next Level in New 'KUWTK' Trailer

We've been worried about Kim Kardashian's sister relationship with Kourtney Kardashian for awhile now, and it definitely doesn't seem like things are getting any better between them. A new trailer for Keeping Up With The Kardashians is here, and it looks like their feud is only going to continue in the new season -- and it may even be worse than ever.
As far as the trailer for Season 18 goes, it's not looking good.
As far as we can tell, it looks like it's not just Kim and Kourtney feuding -- it seems like Khloe's done with her sisters' attitudes toward each other, too. And in a scene later in the trailer, Kim and Kourtney can be seen getting physical while having an argument, so yeah -- this is looking pretty bad, as far as hope for them mending their relationship in the future goes. Uh oh...
Over the last couple of seasons, we've really seen Kim and Kourtney duke it out.
They've argued over everything from the scheduling of when they'd take their family's Christmas card photos to how much Kourtney did or did not want to appear on the show. It's been pretty messy for awhile now, and it doesn't seem to be getting better over time -- it just seems to be getting worse.
So what happens next? Well, a lot more fighting, according to this trailer.
Kourtney has also recently said that she's spending a lot less time on KUWTK from now on.
Back in November, Kourt told Entertainment Tonight that she was stepping back from the show so that she could focus more on her kids, among other things.
"I just decided to spend more time as a mom and put more of my energy there. But I'm not saying goodbye," Kourtney said at the time. "I think you'll have to see more of it on the new season, season 18. It isn't airing yet but it's being filmed."
Whatever happens, it looks like Kourtney's still looking forward to the season ahead.
In fact, Kourtney even took to Instagram earlier this week to share photos of her filming her confessional segments from KUWTK, so she still seems to be at least partly invested in the series. Like she told ET, it looks like Season 18 is where she'll really get into taking a break from the show... and maybe it's exactly what she needs right now, since she hasn't seemed to be too into it for awhile now.
We just hope Kourtney and Kim can kiss and make up.
We sincerely hate to see these two fighting, because they have decades of years and sisterhood under their belt. It's hard to imagine what growing up in their family (and living in the spotlight) must have been like, but these two can understand each other in that way -- not many others can.
We know these sisters can make it work... but before that, it looks like we have a lot of drama to look forward to when the show is back for sure.
