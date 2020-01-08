Queen Elizabeth is Reportedly Disappointed in Meghan Markle & Prince Harry

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Nobody is immune to awkward family drama -- not even the royal family! According to a new report, Queen Elizabeth is disappointed in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for the way they've handled their new trademark adjustments of the word "royal," and it sounds like this definitely has the potential to get ugly.
To recap, there's been a lot of back and forth about Meghan and Harry using "Sussex Royal" as their brand.
Now, it seems that the Queen isn't loving how this has all been playing out.
And on top of that, apparently, Elizabeth is still hoping Harry changes his mind about all of this.
Every day, it seems like the drama just keeps getting worse.
We hate to think that the rumors are true and that there is a rift in the family, but there's no denying the fact that the other royals seemed a bit blindsided by Harry and Meghan's choice to peace out and head to Canada.
Still, though, they need to make the right choice for their family, now that Archie is in the mix especially. Clearly, they're happy, and hopefully, with time, their family will be able to be happy for them, Elizabeth included.
We genuinely miss when there was peace in the royal fam, though.
