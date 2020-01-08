Queen Elizabeth is Reportedly Disappointed in Meghan Markle & Prince Harry

Apparently, Queen Elizabeth says they can't use the word "royal" in any capacity, since by stepping down from their senior positions in the family, they've relinquished that right. And on Meghan and Harry's website, they've made it abundantly clear that they understand and that they're planning on making the change as they transition to their new lives this spring, but it doesn't sound like they're happy about it or that they agree with the choice.

"While there is not any jurisdiction by The Monarchy or Cabinet Office over the use of the word 'Royal' overseas, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use ‘Sussex Royal’ or any iteration of the word 'Royal' in any territory (either within the UK or otherwise) when the transition occurs Spring 2020," the site said.

