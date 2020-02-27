20 Ways Kate Middleton Would Have Made Princess Diana So Proud

Image: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty



Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Kate Middleton is married to Princess Diana's eldest son, she wears Diana's favorite tiara and iconic sapphire engagement ring, and one day, she'll inherit Diana's title of Princess of Wales. But what would Princess Diana make of Kate Middleton? We think she would have been proud of her, although it's hard to think of how two women more dissimilar in lives, backgrounds, and experiences would get along. Diana was born an aristocrat, didn't finish high school, and came from a broken home. She married into the royal family when she was just 20. Kate's journey has been completely different: She came from a loving family, graduated from college and married Prince William at 29. Diana was a rebel. Kate is not. Despite all that, there is plenty about who Kate is and how she conducts herself that we think Diana would have loved.

Joining the royal family, and thriving in it, is no easy feat, and we have Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's experience, as well as that of Princess Diana herself, as proof that it doesn't always work out. Being a working royal and living in the limelight 24/7 is tough and requires huge sacrifices that most of us would balk at, no matter how much luxury and privilege is involved.

And Kate's job as the wife of a future king, is one of the toughest of all, second only to Prince William's. The expectations are through the roof: Kate is expected to look perfect, express herself perfectly, not make a false move, raise equally perfect children, put up with crappy media coverage. Oh, and singlehandedly modernize and humanize an ancient institution.

We don't envy her the job, but we are impressed at how Kate handles it all, balancing being a woman, mom, and wife, with being a public figure who will only become more famous and have more responsibilities as time goes on. She's pretty grounded, and we think that that's just one of the things about her that Diana would have been proud of. Read on for the others.