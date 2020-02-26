Kate Middleton Shows Off Her Sporty Moves at a New Event

Samir Hussein/WireImage
Don't ever let us hear anyone say that Kate Middleton isn't always up for anything! During a visit to a SportsAid event Wednesday, Kate showed off her sporty moves -- from running to taekwondo. And yes, in true Kate fashion, she was dressed nicely for the event ... but she still didn't let that stop her from joining in on the activities and having fun.
Kate has been a patron of SportsAid since 2013.
According to an Instagram post from Kensington Palace about the event, the organization helps athletes who want to train for the Olympic, Paralympic, Commonwealth and World Champion tournaments, and most of them are between the ages of 12 and 18.
"Today The Duchess joined young athletes taking part in a series of track and field activities, before meeting parents and guardians of SportsAid athletes, past and present, to hear about their experiences, the challenges that they face, and about the impact of the support they receive from the charity," said the post.
Kate didn't hesitate to go fists first at the event, either.
SportsAid even shared a video of Kate getting in a good punch.
Yep, we're definitely not going to mess with this member of the royal family after seeing this! Prince William better watch out, because Kate's not messing around -- and we aren't the least bit surprised to hear all the applause that erupted after Kate hit that mark.
Not that we ever doubted her skills, of course -- this lady could do literally anything, so of course she's a natural at this too.
Best of all, in all the photos from the event, Kate looks like she's having a total blast.
We're so glad to see Kate living her best life.
