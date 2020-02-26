Kate Middleton Shows Off Her Sporty Moves at a New Event

According to an Instagram post from Kensington Palace about the event, the organization helps athletes who want to train for the Olympic, Paralympic, Commonwealth and World Champion tournaments, and most of them are between the ages of 12 and 18.

"Today The Duchess joined young athletes taking part in a series of track and field activities, before meeting parents and guardians of SportsAid athletes, past and present, to hear about their experiences, the challenges that they face, and about the impact of the support they receive from the charity," said the post.

