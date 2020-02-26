Kate Middleton Shows Off Her Sporty Moves at a New Event

Don't ever let us hear anyone say that Kate Middleton isn't always up for anything! During a visit to a SportsAid event Wednesday, Kate showed off her sporty moves -- from running to taekwondo. And yes, in true Kate fashion, she was dressed nicely for the event ... but she still didn't let that stop her from joining in on the activities and having fun.

  • Kate has been a patron of SportsAid since 2013. 

    According to an Instagram post from Kensington Palace about the event, the organization helps athletes who want to train for the Olympic, Paralympic, Commonwealth and World Champion tournaments, and most of them are between the ages of 12 and 18.

    "Today The Duchess joined young athletes taking part in a series of track and field activities, before meeting parents and guardians of SportsAid athletes, past and present, to hear about their experiences, the challenges that they face, and about the impact of the support they receive from the charity," said the post.

  • Kate didn't hesitate to go fists first at the event, either. 

    Kate Middleton
    Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images

    "It's been fascinating to speak to so many of you here today and also to hear, just now, about some of the experiences you all have, as young athletes and as parents," Kate said at the event, according to the Daily Mail. "SportsAid are a shining example of how organizations can reach out and listen to families, and provide the best support possible to enable their children to flourish. The crucial role that parents and caregivers play in our children’s lives cannot be underestimated."

  • SportsAid even shared a video of Kate getting in a good punch. 

    Yep, we're definitely not going to mess with this member of the royal family after seeing this! Prince William better watch out, because Kate's not messing around -- and we aren't the least bit surprised to hear all the applause that erupted after Kate hit that mark. 

    Not that we ever doubted her skills, of course -- this lady could do literally anything, so of course she's a natural at this too.

  • Best of all, in all the photos from the event, Kate looks like she's having a total blast. 

    Kate Middleton
    Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images

    We can't say we've ever looked quite this happy while participating in physical activity, but hey -- Kate is practically Wonder Woman, so we're not surprised she's out there having the time of her life.

    Besides, we have a feeling that most of the royal obligations she has to fulfill aren't as much fun as this one, so we're really glad to see her doing something that she truly seems to enjoy. Go Kate! 

  • We're so glad to see Kate living her best life. 

    Kate Middleton
    YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

    We know one thing for sure, though: We're not ever going to challenge Kate to a race (or any other kind of sports-related activity). We know that she could definitely kick our butts and look good doing it. 

    We can't wait to see what the Duchess of Cambridge is up to next. Whatever it is, we hope it makes her just as happy as her day at SportsAid did.

