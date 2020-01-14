Shannen Doherty Shares a Look at Her Fight Against Stage 4 Cancer

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Hallmark Channel
It's been a few weeks since former Beverly Hills, 90210 star Shannen Doherty revealed that she's battling cancer again, and now, she's sharing another update. This week, Shannen shared her fight with stage 4 cancer in an Instagram post about changes she's making in her life, and we're glad to see her staying positive -- even in the middle of everything she's going through.
-
Shannen shared a photo of herself cooking with a chef to help her on the road to eating healthy.
"So I'm trying to get motivated again, part of that is eating healthy but I like food that taste yummy," Shannen wrote. "Enter @cheforen who spent a day with myself and @annemkortright cooking and teaching me recipes that are delicious, healthy and super easy to make."
When faced with a major health battle, it's no surprised that Shannen Doherty wants to clean up her eating, and it seems like she's having fun in the process! Who wouldn't want a professional chef to come into their home and teach them how to make foods that are healthy and delicious?
-
The chef, Oren Zoya, shared a video from when he cooked with Shannen.
They used some lion's mane mushrooms to make vegan tacos, and they look amazing. And now that we see how they were made, we can even try to make them in the kitchen ourselves. What could be better than a new healthy recipe that looks that good?
Is it just us, or is anyone else feeling majorly inspired to take cooking lessons? Now, we just need a chef to agree to come over...
-
-
It seems like Shannen's been keeping herself pretty busy lately.
Last week, Shannen shared the first photo of herself since revealing her diagnosis, updating everyone that she'd been having dinner with a friend -- the same friend who came over to help her cook.
"I’m a lucky girl. This one here has stood by my side since the day we met," she wrote. "We always laugh. Always have deep conversations and always focus on how to lift each other up. Friends like this are rare and precious."
We love that she has a great support system!
-
It's certainly been a big month for Shannen.
She's had a lot going on, between taking her diagnosis public and also revealing that her cancer is terminal via court documents connected to a lawsuit against her insurance company involving damages to her house after it was struck by wildfires.
But it seems like Shannen's staying as positive as she can, despite everything that's going on -- not that we expected anything less, of course. This lady is definitely a fighter and always has been.
-
-
As always, we're rooting for Shannen.
We love seeing all of her updates -- especially when they inspire us to make a positive change or two in our own lives -- and we're thinking of her every step of the way. It's obviously not an easy road she's walking, but she has so much support, not just from her friends and family, but from all of her fans, too.
Shannen's got this!
Share this Story