Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Have 'Penciled In' a Big Family Event in Their Diary

Splash News
Nicole Fabian-Weber
Nicole Fabian-Weber
Celebrities

meghan markle
Splash News

While there doesn't appear to be too much love lost between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and other members of the royal family, haters needn't get it twisted: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are far from shunned from the royal family. In fact, according to reports, Harry and Meghan will be front and center at Princess Beatrice's upcoming wedding to Edoardo "Edo" Mapelli Mozzi.

Related

Advertisement

Trending

Advertisement