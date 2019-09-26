Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Have 'Penciled In' a Big Family Event in Their Diary

Splash News
While there doesn't appear to be too much love lost between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and other members of the royal family, haters needn't get it twisted: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are far from shunned from the royal family. In fact, according to reports, Harry and Meghan will be front and center at Princess Beatrice's upcoming wedding to Edoardo "Edo" Mapelli Mozzi.
Princess Beatrice's wedding to Edo was announced in September.
At that point, Harry and Meghan hadn't announced that they were leaving the royal family, so there was never a question about whether or not the Sussexes would be in attendance.
Of course, after you-know-what hit the fan, all sorts of allegations were made, including one report that said (or surmised) that Harry and Meghan would likely "snub" Beatrice's wedding.
Last Friday, Harry and Meghan released a statement about the terms of their agreement with the queen on their website.
The statement, many felt, was spiteful and didn't come off well. After touching upon how the queen no longer was allowing them to use the word "royal," the Sussexes seemed to take a low-key swipe at Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, saying:
While there is precedent for other titled members of the Royal Family to seek employment outside of the institution, for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, a 12-month review period has been put in place.
Both Beatrice and Eugenie hold jobs outside of the royal family.
After the remarks, royal watchers started speculating about whether or not Harry and Meghan would go to Beatrice's wedding.
Additionally, their statement wasn't the first time Harry and Meghan reportedly annoyed Beatrice and Eugenie.
In addition to not inviting their mother, Sarah Ferguson, to their wedding reception (which, let's be honest, probably didn't stem from them), the royal sisters also didn't reportedly enjoy the fact that Harry and Meghan announced their pregnancy at Eugenie's wedding to Jack Brooksbank.
Now, though, it seems like Harry and Meghan are going to Princess Beatrice's wedding, after all.
According to Page Six, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex (and possibly Archie?), have "penciled in" Beatrice and Edo's nuptials on May 29, which will take place at the Chapel Royal, St. James's Palace, followed by a reception in the gardens of Buckingham Palace.
Sounds good, though we'd love to be a fly on the wall at that reception once everyone gets a few glasses of bubbly in them!
