Kate Middleton Wearing Sparkly Heels Is Exactly the Kind of Energy We Need Right Now

Well, this is definitely a new look for the Duchess of Cambridge. On Tuesday evening, Kate Middleton made an appearance at the Noël Coward Theatre in London for a special performance of the musical Dear Evan Hansen. As always, the duchess brought it in the style department. But instead of going with her usual understated footwear, Kate wore sparkling pumps. And this is exactly the kind of energy we need right now.
Kate wore what quite possibly could be the flashiest shoes she's ever worn to the event.
And Kate's sparkle didn't stop at her feet.
When it comes to style -- shoes in particular -- Kate usually keeps it pretty subdued.
Sure, there have been occasions where the duchess has gone a little out of the box and worn something flashier than usual, but it certainly isn't every day that Kate rocks anything sparkly, glittery, or ombré.
We're into it. More of this, please, Kate.
While Kate and Prince William's attendance at the show was lighthearted (and sparkly!), the theme of the play is something near and dear to the Cambridges' hearts.
On its Instagram page -- alongside an adorable video, we might add -- the Kensington Royal account wrote:
You are not alone -- the story of Dear Evan Hansen centers around the timely and timeless story of Evan, a boy who is struggling to connect in our hyperconnected world.
The Award-winning musical has been credited with helping to start important conversations about mental health between parents and teenagers -- this issue of mental health is a key priority for the Royal Foundation.
The caption added: "The Royal Foundation’s work to tackle the stigma and encourage more people to talk openly about their mental health."
From the looks of things, William and Kate managed to kill two birds with one stone on Tuesday.
Not only did they continue the conversation about mental health, they managed to squeeze in a date night, too.
Sure, George, Charlotte, and Louis are adorable, but once in a while, mom and dad need a break. And if said break involves glitter, all the better.
