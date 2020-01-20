Kate Middleton Wearing Sparkly Heels Is Exactly the Kind of Energy We Need Right Now

The duchess also rocked a completely bejeweled clutch bag in her chic little hands.

As always, Kate was holding her bag with both hands in front of her midsection. In 2017, Myka Meier, founder of Beaumont Etiquette, told Good Housekeeping that Kate "holds her bag in front of her in both hands when shaking hands might be awkward."

According to MailOnline's royal expert, William Hanson: "It is protocol that you do not extend your hand to any member of the royal family (blood royal or those who have married into the family) unless their hand extends first."