A Look Back at Adele's Weight Loss Transformation

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Throughout her entire career, Adele has been one of those celebrities we've just been in total awe of. Not only is she beautiful, but her musical talent is in a league of its own, and at the same time, she manages to be a great celebrity mom to her son, Angelo. But lately, it's clear that Adele's been making a lot of changes, especially when it comes to her appearance. Recently, it seems like she's been hitting the gym more than ever and fine-tuning her diet, and in photos that have been surfacing of her over the last few months, she almost looks like a totally different person.

It seems like Adele had a bit of a rough road after splitting from Simon Konecki -- who also happens to be her son's father -- but as she's said in her own Instagram posts, she now sweats instead of cries ... and boy, can we tell!

We've seen some celebrity weight loss transformations in the past, but Adele is still totally blowing us away -- and there are rumors that on top of all the hard work she's been doing physically, she's also recorded an album that should be released later this year, all while raising her kiddo as a single mom. Girl is making the rest of us seem lazy!

Read on for a full timeline of Adele's transformation, from when she first talked about her approach to weight loss all the way up to where she is today ... and the gorgeous paparazzi photos that have been hitting the internet on the regular.