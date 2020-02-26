A Look Back at Adele's Weight Loss Transformation

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Throughout her entire career, Adele has been one of those celebrities we've just been in total awe of. Not only is she beautiful, but her musical talent is in a league of its own, and at the same time, she manages to be a great celebrity mom to her son, Angelo. But lately, it's clear that Adele's been making a lot of changes, especially when it comes to her appearance. Recently, it seems like she's been hitting the gym more than ever and fine-tuning her diet, and in photos that have been surfacing of her over the last few months, she almost looks like a totally different person.
It seems like Adele had a bit of a rough road after splitting from Simon Konecki -- who also happens to be her son's father -- but as she's said in her own Instagram posts, she now sweats instead of cries ... and boy, can we tell!
We've seen some celebrity weight loss transformations in the past, but Adele is still totally blowing us away -- and there are rumors that on top of all the hard work she's been doing physically, she's also recorded an album that should be released later this year, all while raising her kiddo as a single mom. Girl is making the rest of us seem lazy!
Read on for a full timeline of Adele's transformation, from when she first talked about her approach to weight loss all the way up to where she is today ... and the gorgeous paparazzi photos that have been hitting the internet on the regular.
June 2016: Adele Shares She's Been Hitting the Gym1
In an interview with Rolling Stone, Adele shared that she'd cut back on sugar and had been working out, although she wasn't trying to "be a size zero or anything like that."
"I'm not, like, skipping to the [expletive] gym. I don’t enjoy it. I do like doing weights. I don't like looking in the mirror," she admitted. "Blood vessels burst on my face really easily, so I'm so conscious when I'm lifting weights not to let them burst in my face. And if I don't tour, you'll catch me back down at the Chinese!"
Opening Up About Her Feelings About Her Weight2
In the same interview, Adele said she wouldn't change the way she behaves about her publicly if she did lose a lot of weight, though.
"Would I show my body off if I was thinner? Probably not, because my body is mine," she told the outlet. "But sometimes I'm curious to know if I would have been as successful if I wasn't plus-size. I think I remind everyone of themselves. Not saying everyone is my size, but it's relatable because I'm not perfect, and I think a lot of people are portrayed as perfect, unreachable and untouchable."
October 2016: Adele Instagrams From the Gym3
When she visited Toronto on her tour, Adele shared a photo of herself in the gym -- and looking just as pleased about it as she said she'd be in her Rolling Stone interview. Hey, all that matters is that she was making an effort, and there are few people out there who truly love anything that involves holding a weight in each hand. But despite her busy schedule -- and general dislike for the gym -- Adele was all about putting in the work.
February 2017: Adele Shows Off Slimmer Physique at the Grammys4
When Adele arrived at the 2017 Grammy Awards, she looked noticeably thinner than she had in the past. Looks like all that time she was spending in the gym (and cutting out sugar) didn't go to waste! She stunned the crowd in a gorgeous green gown less than two years after the release of her most recent album, 25. Unfortunately, it remains her most recent album ... although hopefully not for long!
October 2017: Adele's Weight Loss Continues5
Although Adele doesn't post on Instagram quite as frequently as other celebrities do, when she posted this photo in honor of Halloween (and a friend's birthday), fans definitely took notice of the changes she'd been making when it came to her body. Given that it had been over a year since she shared she was trying to lose weight for her own health, it seemed like she was steadily making progress.
May 2019: Adele Vows to Focus on Herself6
In an Instagram post she shared in honor of turning 31, Adele shared her commitment to working on herself in the year ahead, although she didn't mention weight loss specifically.
"I've changed drastically in the last couple years and I’m still changing and that's okay," the singer wrote. "31 is going to be a big ol' year and I’m going to spend it all on myself. For the first time in a decade I'm ready to feel the world around me and look up for once."
September 2019: Adele Cranks Things up a Notch7
In the fall of that year, a report from People claimed that Adele was working even harder at whipping herself into shape so that she'd be ready to release new music.
"She is definitely getting ready both mentally and physically to promote new music. It seems it will happen later this year," a source told the magazine. "She talks about last year as a very difficult year, and she's said in the past that creating new music is almost like therapy. You can tell that she is ready to share with her fans."
October 2019: Adele Spotted at Drake's Birthday Party8
A big moment in Adele's weight loss journey was marked when she was seen at rapper Drake's birthday party in October, showing off not only a trimmer figure, but also a super happy, positive energy, which she shared on Instagram when she posted this photo.
"I used to cry, but now I sweat," Adele wrote, adding in a laughing emoji.
Looks like her new habit of hitting the gym when she's feeling down worked!
Living a Healthier Lifestyle9
As Adele stunned at Drake's party, a source told Life & Style that Adele had taken on a new "Hollywood lifestyle," which made it easier for her to take on healthier habits -- especially in the wake of her split from Simon Konecki.
"While Adele would never starve herself, she's avoiding snacking in-between meals and has cut back on carbs -- it's certainly paid off because she’s lost 20 pounds," the insider said. "Working out has also become part of her daily routine. It helps being in L.A. because being healthy is very much part of the lifestyle."
December 2019: Showing Off Her Holiday Spirit10
Adele shared a photo of herself from a holiday party that December, and it was obvious from the photo that she'd managed to get even slimmer, impressing her fans and followers. This lady is looking good -- not that she wasn't already!
"We both tried to ruin Christmas but then both our hearts grew! Thank you for coming to my party and making us feel like kids, Grinch," she wrote in her caption.
January 2020: Hitting the Beach11
In January 2020, Adele was seen on the beach in Aguilla, ringing in the new year alongside fellow Brits Harry Styles and James Corden. Not only was it quite obvious from the photos that Adele looked happier than ever, but it was impossible to ignore her weight loss. Between the shots of her wading in the water and laughing in the sand, Adele was practically unrecognizable.
Adele Reportedly Uses the Sirtfood Diet12
After the photos of Adele on the beach surfaced, so did reports that seemed to explain how she had managed to lose the weight. According to The Sun, Adele was on the sirtfood diet, which meant that she was eating foods high in sirtuins, which are said to help suppress appetite and activate the "skinny gene" that signals the body to lose weight -- and red wine and chocolate are both on the list of approved foods.
"I don't believe she liked exercise much but she has changed her lifestyle and I believe that 90 per cent was dieting," Camila Goodis, Adele's one-time Pilates instructor, told the outlet.
Adele Reportedly Hits 100 Pounds Lost13
While in Anguilla, a fan named Lexi Larson said that she'd met Adele during her beach vacation, and during their chat, she reportedly revealed that she'd lost 100 pounds -- the first time a real number had ever been put out there.
"She said she lost something like 100 pounds, and that it’s such a crazy positive experience," Lexi told People in January. "She seemed so happy, and she looked amazing. She seemed really confident."
It's Not Just About Losing Weight14
A source close Adele told People in January that her weight loss wasn't all about her body -- it was about being the healthiest she could be for her son, Angelo.
"It's easy to just focus on her physical transformation, but this is really about something bigger," the source said.
The unnamed insider continued:
"She got to the point where she didn't feel great. She knew she had to change something, because she wants to be the healthiest mom possible. Her whole focus during the weight loss journey has really how been all about how she can be healthier and how can she treat her body better. It was never about losing weight. Her weight loss happened because she has cut down drinking and is eating more real food. But she now loves her physical transformation too. She is more confident, dresses differently and she just seems happier overall."
February 2020: Oscar Party Sighting15
In early February, Adele was spotted at an Oscars party that was hosted by Beyoncé and Jay-Z, once again looking so much different than the Adele who had been breaking musical barriers for years. She posed for a photo with Polish TV host Kinga Rusin when they were both at the event (held at Chateau Marmont), and once again, this sighting sparked so much conversation about Adele's changing looks.
Adele Shares Her New Figure & Good News16
Not long after her Oscars party sighting, Adele was seen again -- this time, on stage after officiating a close friend's wedding. Once again, it was hard to ignore how gorgeous the singer looked, and at the same time, she casually announced that she'd be dropping new music In September. Getting in shape and recording an album all at once? Consider us seriously impressed.
Out & About in LA17
It seemed like Adele was having a pretty busy February! She was also seen out and about in Los Angeles, wearing an all black workout outfit as she ran errands around town. As far as Adele's body transformation progress goes, it seems like she's made some massive changes over the last couple of years, and it seems like she's feeling happier and more confident all at the same time, which is what matters most.