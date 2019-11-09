Amy Duggar Condemns Her Family's Use of 'Blanket Training'



amyrachelleking/Instagram

It's no secret that Amy (Duggar) King has never been as conservative as her Christian fundamentalist uncle and aunt, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. Girlfriend kissed her hubby before they were married, has worn bikinis on the regular, and even runs her own retail clothing business.

The Counting On cousin has always been a bit of a black sheep of the family, but now that she has her own baby boy, she's speaking out on on their parenting practices in a big way.