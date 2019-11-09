Amy Duggar Condemns Her Family's Use of 'Blanket Training'

It's no secret that Amy (Duggar) King has never been as conservative as her Christian fundamentalist uncle and aunt, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. Girlfriend kissed her hubby before they were married, has worn bikinis on the regular, and even runs her own retail clothing business.
The Counting On cousin has always been a bit of a black sheep of the family, but now that she has her own baby boy, she's speaking out on on their parenting practices in a big way.
-
It all started on this adorable photo that Amy posted of her husband, Dillon King, napping with their baby son Daxton.
She added the caption, "Last night was the first night Daddy tried to put him to sleep on his own without me! It's so important that they have their own night time routine and sweet bonding time without mom around! So I was in the next room getting some work done and I hadn't heard them in awhile so I decided to check on them ... AND y'all ... MY O V A R I E S !! babe if you see this let's adopt like 50 children! ... you're the best Dad! What a perfect unfiltered moment. I'm so glad I walked in!"
We agree, it's totally adorbs! But it was her answer to a questions that really got our attention.
-
Amy completely condemned Jim Bob and Michelle's way of parenting.
-
-
So what is blanket training?
The Duggars have opened up in the past about how they have "trained" their children to be "obedient." They are closely associated with Michael and Debi Pearl, who wrote the book, To Train Up a Child. The book advocates for using a switch on a baby as young as 6 months old.
Blanket training is essentially placing a baby who is of crawling age on a blanket, and putting his favorite toys just out of reach, off the blanket. When the baby tries to crawl to his lovie, he gets smacked or switched, to teach him to stay on the blanket.
-
Yup, it's pretty awful stuff, and we're glad to see that Amy thinks it's "crap."
We are all for discipline and teaching our children how to be productive members of society ... but what does it tell our kids when they are less than 1 year old, and you smack them for going after their favorite stuffed animal or doll or whatever it is after being placed in the middle of a blanket?
Of course the result will be "obedient" children, but at what cost?
-
-
Thank God Amy is speaking out about the horrific practice of blanket training.
The Duggars have a lot of great tips about raising a family -- especially when it comes to having a large one. They do have 19 kids, after all! But blanket training is something that needs to be completely tossed out the window.
Major props to Amy speaking up about it.
Share this Story