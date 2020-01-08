Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Called 'Selfish' in the Wake of Megxit

These days, it seems like just about everyone has an opinion on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's recent decision to step down from being senior royals, so let's add this one to the list. Meghan and Harry are getting slammed again, but this time, it's for the use of the word "royal" in their brand. Are we still having this conversation? Seriously? 

  • Recently, Meghan and Harry were blocked from using the word "royal" in their brand.

    It seems like Queen Elizabeth wants Meghan and Harry to remove the word from their "Sussex Royal" branding because it no longer truly applies to them if they're stepping down from their official duties. There's been some conflict over whether this is a necessary move, but on their website, Meghan and Harry have said that part of their transition this spring is to remove the word from anything that has to do with their foundation they're setting up. 

  • Here's the wording on the topic, from their official site: 

    On the page about their transition, Meghan and Harry wrote: 

    While there is not any jurisdiction by The Monarchy or Cabinet Office over the use of the word ‘Royal’ overseas, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use ‘Sussex Royal’ or any iteration of the word ‘Royal’ in any territory (either within the UK or otherwise) when the transition occurs Spring 2020.

    Sounds kosher with the queen's choice, right? Well, apparently, the way they worded this on the site is getting under people's skin. 

  • Prince Charles' biographer slammed Meghan and Harry on a recent appearance on 'Good Morning Britain.' 

    "The statement was really spiteful fury from Meghan -- What Meghan wants Meghan gets," writer Tom Bower said on the show, according to the Daily Mail. "It was rude to the queen. What is spiteful is, she married into the royal family not that long ago and she bailed out. But she wants to bail out on her terms. What is most important for this country is to protect the reputation of the royal family. What you’ve really got is this couple being led by Meghan [who] wants to commercialize the royal family."

    In a word? Yikes.

  • He went on to say that Meghan and Harry just want to make money from their association with the royal family. 

    He even went so far as to claim that Meghan's been telling lies since the beginning ... it was pretty scathing.

    "She started campaigning for the environment and then she took all these private jets. When she didn't tell the truth about Archie's birth," his rant continued. "When she tried to deliberately confuse people about the time of the birth … If they do anything to damage the 93-year-old sovereign of this wonderful country, they have got to start questioning themselves. It's a selfish, victim-like approach to the world."

    Yeah, he went IN. 

  • It seems like quite a stretch to be angry with Meghan and Harry over all of this. 

    To us, it sounds like they're doing the opposite of using the royal family for money -- they're trying to get out from under it, refusing its funding, and attempting to make money on their own. Of course, they're boosted by the fact that everyone knows who they are ... but there's no way around that at this point.

    We just hope that Meghan and Harry aren't letting the bad press get to them. They should be living their best lives in Canada, and spending plenty of time with Archie. Who cares what anyone else thinks?

