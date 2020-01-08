Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Called 'Selfish' in the Wake of Megxit

Splash News
These days, it seems like just about everyone has an opinion on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's recent decision to step down from being senior royals, so let's add this one to the list. Meghan and Harry are getting slammed again, but this time, it's for the use of the word "royal" in their brand. Are we still having this conversation? Seriously?
Recently, Meghan and Harry were blocked from using the word "royal" in their brand.
It seems like Queen Elizabeth wants Meghan and Harry to remove the word from their "Sussex Royal" branding because it no longer truly applies to them if they're stepping down from their official duties. There's been some conflict over whether this is a necessary move, but on their website, Meghan and Harry have said that part of their transition this spring is to remove the word from anything that has to do with their foundation they're setting up.
Here's the wording on the topic, from their official site:
Prince Charles' biographer slammed Meghan and Harry on a recent appearance on 'Good Morning Britain.'
"The statement was really spiteful fury from Meghan -- What Meghan wants Meghan gets," writer Tom Bower said on the show, according to the Daily Mail. "It was rude to the queen. What is spiteful is, she married into the royal family not that long ago and she bailed out. But she wants to bail out on her terms. What is most important for this country is to protect the reputation of the royal family. What you’ve really got is this couple being led by Meghan [who] wants to commercialize the royal family."
In a word? Yikes.
He went on to say that Meghan and Harry just want to make money from their association with the royal family.
It seems like quite a stretch to be angry with Meghan and Harry over all of this.
