People Are Speculating That Kate Middleton Is Pregnant With Baby #4

This directly contradicts what Kate and Will have been saying about having more kids, though.

In January, Kate admitted that William wasn't sold on a fourth baby while she chatted with a fan. When asked when she was having another kid, she replied, "I don't think William wants any more."

Not that we can blame him for that -- three kids can be a handful, and it's up to parents to decide for themselves when their family is complete. But we have to wonder why the odds are so high, despite this...