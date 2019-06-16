People Are Speculating That Kate Middleton Is Pregnant With Baby #4

Splash News
Every so often, the pregnancy rumors about Kate Middleton come floating around again, and it just so happens to be that time. There's speculation that Kate will be pregnant this year, thanks to predictions from bookmakers about who will be the next member of the royal family to have another baby ... but in the end, it obviously comes down to what Kate and Prince William want to do.
According to the UK betting firm Ladbrokes, odds are high that Kate and Will announce a pregnancy before 2020 is over.
This directly contradicts what Kate and Will have been saying about having more kids, though.
Plus, Kate's been very busy these days.
While promoting her 5 Big Questions survey to help improve the education and care of children under the age of 5 in the UK, she's been all over the place, fulfilling royal engagements, speaking with health care workers and teachers, and even appearing on podcasts to talk about why this is so important to her. She's really hit her stride, and she's doing something she's passionate about. Is she really thinking about another kid right now?
Of course, she could totally do both ... but does she want to?
And Prince Louis is still SO young.
This spring, he'll be celebrating his second birthday, so he's firmly in toddler territory. But anyone who's ever raised a 2-year-old knows, they take a lot of attention and energy! And it's not like he's Kate's only kid, either.
There are so many factors to consider when thinking about whether or not Will and Kate will expand their family anytime soon, and these are just the ones we already know about.
Ultimately, the choice is up to Will and Kate.
But odds exist for a reason, so who knows? Maybe they'll surprise us and announce a pregnancy later this year, after all -- we're never gonna say no to watching another royal baby grow up!
We're all eyes and ears for when Kate and Will decide to make an announcement ... that is, if they decide to make an announcement. After all, it's totally their call!
