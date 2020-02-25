Meghan Markle's Dad Can't Keep His Mouth Closed About Her Exit From the Royal Family

Nicole Pomarico
Meghan Markle
We have a feeling the relationship between Meghan Markle and her father is never going to get fixed ... at least, not if he keeps talking to the press about his daughter. Earlier this week, Thomas weighed in on #Megxit when he ran into TMZ when he was out and about, and still, he doesn't have a single positive thing to say about Meghan and Prince Harry's decision ... not that we're surprised. 

  • While talking to TMZ, Thomas said Meghan's being "disrespectful" to the queen and the people of the UK. 

    "I'm very upset with Meghan and Harry right now," he told photographers who waited for him outside of an Office Depot in Rosarito, Mexico. "I don't think they have a right to use the word royal. I don't think they have a right to speak to the queen the way they've spoken to her. I think it's an insult to the queen and to the British people." 

    Uh, nothing we've heard about Meghan and Harry's exit has sounded like it was meant to insult anyone, but go off, Tom. 

  • Thomas also said that Meghan has "dumped" his family, and now she's doing the same to the royal family. 

    "My daughter dumped me one day before she got married. She dumped my family. She dumped Doria's family," he continued. "She's dumped every family, and now, she's dumping the British family." 

    Well, first of all, we can't really blame Meghan for protecting herself against toxic family members, especially after how often Thomas shared personal details of their relationship with the press (and how it all seemed to happen right around the wedding in 2018). It doesn't seem like they're "dumping" the royal family, either -- just changing the way their lives work so it best fits their family.

  • Actually, Thomas has been talking about Meghan publicly a lot lately.

    In fact, at the end of January, he went on Good Morning Britain to talk about his take on Meghan and Harry's recent decision to make their royal exit, and he made it clear he didn't approve of it then, too.

    "What they have decided to do is, to me, embarrassing," he said. "I think when they got married, they married into royalty and they knew what they were getting themselves into. That's been Harry's life, Meghan's had a similar kind of life. I think they have hurt the queen. I think they have hurt the royals and it just doesn't work to be going to another country to be serving England. It's never going to work."

  • He's even said he plans to do even more interviews going forward. 

    During his Good Morning Britain appearance, Thomas said that he's planning on giving one interview each month to hopefully prod Meghan into speaking to him -- yeah, that ought to do wonders in getting his daughter to want to talk to him. Sigh.

    "I don't want to sit in silence in my living room for the rest of my life waiting for someone to get back to me," he said. At the same time, we don't think Meghan wants to contact someone who's constantly blasting her in the media. 

  • We won't be surprised at all if Meghan isn't impressed with Thomas' latest media stunt. 

    Though plenty of people have shared their opinions on Meghan and Harry leaving the royal family -- seriously, the backlash has been almost constant -- they both seem really happy with their choice and their new, more chill life in Canada, so can we just let those two (and their adorable baby) live?

    That includes Thomas, too. If Meghan ever wants to talk to him again, we're sure she will, but at this point, he's really not helping his case.

