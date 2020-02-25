Meghan Markle's Dad Can't Keep His Mouth Closed About Her Exit From the Royal Family

While talking to TMZ, Thomas said Meghan's being "disrespectful" to the queen and the people of the UK.

"I'm very upset with Meghan and Harry right now," he told photographers who waited for him outside of an Office Depot in Rosarito, Mexico. "I don't think they have a right to use the word royal. I don't think they have a right to speak to the queen the way they've spoken to her. I think it's an insult to the queen and to the British people."

Uh, nothing we've heard about Meghan and Harry's exit has sounded like it was meant to insult anyone, but go off, Tom.