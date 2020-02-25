Meghan Markle's Dad Can't Keep His Mouth Closed About Her Exit From the Royal Family

Splash News
We have a feeling the relationship between Meghan Markle and her father is never going to get fixed ... at least, not if he keeps talking to the press about his daughter. Earlier this week, Thomas weighed in on #Megxit when he ran into TMZ when he was out and about, and still, he doesn't have a single positive thing to say about Meghan and Prince Harry's decision ... not that we're surprised.
While talking to TMZ, Thomas said Meghan's being "disrespectful" to the queen and the people of the UK.
Thomas also said that Meghan has "dumped" his family, and now she's doing the same to the royal family.
Actually, Thomas has been talking about Meghan publicly a lot lately.
In fact, at the end of January, he went on Good Morning Britain to talk about his take on Meghan and Harry's recent decision to make their royal exit, and he made it clear he didn't approve of it then, too.
"What they have decided to do is, to me, embarrassing," he said. "I think when they got married, they married into royalty and they knew what they were getting themselves into. That's been Harry's life, Meghan's had a similar kind of life. I think they have hurt the queen. I think they have hurt the royals and it just doesn't work to be going to another country to be serving England. It's never going to work."
He's even said he plans to do even more interviews going forward.
We won't be surprised at all if Meghan isn't impressed with Thomas' latest media stunt.
