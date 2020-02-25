All the Details of Prince William & Kate Middleton's Latest Royal Tour

Jenny Erikson
Busy, busy, busy! Prince William and Kate Middleton may have taken a bit of a break last week to spend time with their children during Prince George and Princess Charlotte's school break, but they already have big plans on their docket. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge announced that they'll be visiting the Republic of Ireland next week -- their first time since Brexit (and Megxit!) became official. 

  • It's also the first time they've visited the Republic of Ireland.

    Will and Kate have visited Northern Ireland twice in recent years, but this is their first official time in the Republic of Ireland as royals. The trip will take place from Tuesday, March 3 to Thursday, March 5, and they are scheduled to visit Dublin, County Meath, County Kildare, and Galway.

    According to a statement from Kensington Palace (via Hello!), the couple "will take in Ireland's rich culture, its impactful community and spectacular scenery ... Following Her Majesty the Queen's historic visit in 2011, the visit will also focus on the relationship between the two countries and build on the theme of remembrance and reconciliation."

  • The trip will also be focused on wildlife conservation. 

    Will and Kate are scheduled to meet with political leaders, including the President of Ireland Micheal D. Higgins, and the Taoiseach -- the head of the Irish government. They will also meet with several local community leaders about their efforts to support youth programs. 

    Another important aspect of the trip is to highlight wildlife conservation, with "a focus on sustainable farming and marine conservation," according to the Daily Mail

  • Queen Elizabeth made an historic trip to the Republic of Ireland in 2011.

    In 2011, the monarch became the first British royal to visit the country in over 100 years. Since then, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles have visited five times, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made Dublin one of their first official stops on their first overseas visit as a married couple in 2018.

  • Interestingly, this trip is planned for the same week Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expected back in the UK. 

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are going to be back in London any day now to finish up their last engagements as official members of the royal family, and we can't help but wonder if the Cambridges were keen to skip town to avoid spending time with them.

    Given the reported strife between the couples over the past few years, it does seem odd that Will and Kate are leaving the second Harry and Meghan get into town. Then again, this is all speculation, and they will be together for the Commonwealth Day service on March 9. 

  • Putting the Harry and Meghan stuff aside, we hope these two have a great trip!

    Even though it's a whirlwind three-day tour, we hope Will and Kate get to soak up all the wonderful Irish culture and hospitality. The Republic of Ireland and Great Britain definitely have a spotty past, but this goes a long way towards reconciling and paving the way forward towards the future.

    Maybe it will even inspire the Cambridges to make peace with the Sussexes? Here's to hoping. 

