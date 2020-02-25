All the Details of Prince William & Kate Middleton's Latest Royal Tour

Will and Kate have visited Northern Ireland twice in recent years, but this is their first official time in the Republic of Ireland as royals. The trip will take place from Tuesday, March 3 to Thursday, March 5, and they are scheduled to visit Dublin, County Meath, County Kildare, and Galway.

According to a statement from Kensington Palace (via Hello!), the couple "will take in Ireland's rich culture, its impactful community and spectacular scenery ... Following Her Majesty the Queen's historic visit in 2011, the visit will also focus on the relationship between the two countries and build on the theme of remembrance and reconciliation."