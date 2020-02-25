All the Details of Prince William & Kate Middleton's Latest Royal Tour

Getty Images
Busy, busy, busy! Prince William and Kate Middleton may have taken a bit of a break last week to spend time with their children during Prince George and Princess Charlotte's school break, but they already have big plans on their docket. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge announced that they'll be visiting the Republic of Ireland next week -- their first time since Brexit (and Megxit!) became official.
It's also the first time they've visited the Republic of Ireland.
The trip will also be focused on wildlife conservation.
Queen Elizabeth made an historic trip to the Republic of Ireland in 2011.
Interestingly, this trip is planned for the same week Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expected back in the UK.
Putting the Harry and Meghan stuff aside, we hope these two have a great trip!
