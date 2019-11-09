All the Details on Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Final Royal Engagements

Harry's appearance at the event is going to be super low-key, though.

People has reported that "Harry will not be making any speeches or talking part in any panels at the summit."

So far, Harry and Meghan haven't done too much to promote Travalyst, but a spokesperson for the company said: "Our ambition is to transform travel and tourism so that every holiday people take, every trip they book, will have a positive impact and better protect the destinations and communities they visit."

The representative continued: "Whether it is through the activities people do, where they stay, or how they get there, we are looking for ways to make it easier for everyone to choose, and for the industry to provide, more purposeful and sustainable options."