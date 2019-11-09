All the Details on Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Final Royal Engagements

Splash News
Since their departure from the royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have kept a pretty low profile. Sure, we know they're living in a baller mansion in British Columbia and recently attended a banking summit in Miami for JP Morgan (where they grabbed a casual bite to eat afterward with J.Lo and A-Rod), but other than that, all's been quiet on the Sussex home front.
Except for now. Harry and Meghan are hitting up the UK any day now, and we've got details.
Harry will take part Wednesday in one of his first public engagements since moving out of the UK.
The Duke of Sussex will visit Edinburgh, Scotland, this week to part of a working summit supporting Travalyst, his environmental tourism initiative with Meghan Markle. The goal of Travalyst is to impact the travel habits of individuals, as well as companies, for the betterment of the environment.
Sadly, neither Meghan nor baby Archie will be in attendance at the event.
Harry's appearance at the event is going to be super low-key, though.
Harry also will attend a recording session with Jon Bon Jovi during his trip.
About a week ago, Harry and Meghan posted a fake text conversation between Harry and Bon Jovi in an effort to promote the event, which is set to take place Friday at Abbey Road Studios. The session is in conjunction with the organization that is most near and dear to Harry's heart: the Invictus Games.
Harry and Meghan also plan to hit up the Endeavour Fund Awards for injured service personnel on March 5.
The royal couple will then end their last tour together as royals at the Commonwealth Day service.
