All the Details on Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Final Royal Engagements

Since their departure from the royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have kept a pretty low profile. Sure, we know they're living in a baller mansion in British Columbia and recently attended a banking summit in Miami for JP Morgan (where they grabbed a casual bite to eat afterward with J.Lo and A-Rod), but other than that, all's been quiet on the Sussex home front. 

Except for now. Harry and Meghan are hitting up the UK any day now, and we've got details.

  • Harry will take part Wednesday in one of his first public engagements since moving out of the UK.  

    The Duke of Sussex will visit Edinburgh, Scotland, this week to part of a working summit supporting Travalyst, his environmental tourism initiative with Meghan Markle. The goal of Travalyst is to impact the travel habits of individuals, as well as companies, for the betterment of the environment.

    Sadly, neither Meghan nor baby Archie will be in attendance at the event.

  • Harry's appearance at the event is going to be super low-key, though. 

    People has reported that "Harry will not be making any speeches or talking part in any panels at the summit." 

    So far, Harry and Meghan haven't done too much to promote Travalyst, but a spokesperson for the company said: "Our ambition is to transform travel and tourism so that every holiday people take, every trip they book, will have a positive impact and better protect the destinations and communities they visit."

    The representative continued: "Whether it is through the activities people do, where they stay, or how they get there, we are looking for ways to make it easier for everyone to choose, and for the industry to provide, more purposeful and sustainable options."

  • Harry also will attend a recording session with Jon Bon Jovi during his trip.  

    About a week ago, Harry and Meghan posted a fake text conversation between Harry and Bon Jovi in an effort to promote the event, which is set to take place Friday at Abbey Road Studios. The session is in conjunction with the organization that is most near and dear to Harry's heart: the Invictus Games.

  • Harry and Meghan also plan to hit up the Endeavour Fund Awards for injured service personnel on March 5.

    The following day, Harry is set to drive with six-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton at Silverstone racetrack. And on March 7, both Harry and Meghan will attend the Mountbatten Music Festival at Royal Albert Hall, which marks the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II.

    Talk about a packed schedule!

  • The royal couple will then end their last tour together as royals at the Commonwealth Day service. 

    The Queen, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and other royals will be in attendance as well. Should be interesting!

    During her visit, Meghan is also scheduled to host an International Women’s Day event on March 8. 

    Without a doubt, there's going to be a tinge of sadness during Harry and Meghan's final tour. The world surely will miss them as senior members of the royal family, but we can't fault them for doing what's best for themselves.

