Joy-Anna Duggar Shares the Sweetest Birthday Tribute to Gideon

Joy shared a bunch of photos of Gideon from the past year, along with a very sweet caption.

"This poor guy has been sick the last couple of days but we made the most of it!" Joy wrote. "Gideon is the happiest little guy, he loves making us laugh, reading books, playing in the dirt, and snack time!! We love you so much!"



Gideon sounds like a man after our own hearts -- who doesn't love playing in the dirt and eating snacks? And these photos of Gideon (especially with his dad) are too cute.