Joy-Anna Duggar Shares the Sweetest Birthday Tribute to Gideon

It's like we blinked, and suddenly, Joy-Anna Duggar's son, Gideon Forsyth, is already a full-fledged big kid! In a sweet Instagram post she shared Sunday, Joy paid tribute to Gideon on his second birthday, and we simply cannot get over how quickly this little guy has grown -- and how truly adorable he's turning out to be.
Seriously -- cutest kid ever!
-
Joy shared a bunch of photos of Gideon from the past year, along with a very sweet caption.
"This poor guy has been sick the last couple of days but we made the most of it!" Joy wrote. "Gideon is the happiest little guy, he loves making us laugh, reading books, playing in the dirt, and snack time!! We love you so much!"
Gideon sounds like a man after our own hearts -- who doesn't love playing in the dirt and eating snacks? And these photos of Gideon (especially with his dad) are too cute.
-
Of course, some of Gideon's (many) aunts chimed in to wish him a happy birthday, too.
-
-
The Duggar family Instagram account also shared the cutest video in honor of Gideon.
We cannot get over how cute (and happy) Gideon looks to be hanging out with Aunt Jana Duggar, playing the piano and smiling his little heart out. He's loving every minute of this -- and it looks like Jana is, too.
"HAPPY 2ND BIRTHDAY to our grandson Gideon, one of the happiest boys you’ll ever see!! We love you!" said the caption on the Instagram post. So sweet!
-
We truly can't believe how fast Gideon is growing.
It seems like just yesterday that Joy was sharing the story of his birth on Counting On, and now, he's in full toddler mode, looking more and more like a big kid every day. We've loved all of her updates on what he's into these days and what he's learning, and we can't wait for more updates in the year ahead -- especially if they include photos of this adorable, smiling face.
-
-
Happy birthday, Gideon!
There's no doubt in our minds that this little boy is so loved -- not just by his parents, but by his (giant) extended family, as well, especially all those cousins he has to play with.
As far as we can tell, there are few things in life better than being a 2-year-old kid, so we hope he's living it up this year. May he have lots of snacks, time to play outside, and sweet moments with his mama in the year ahead.
