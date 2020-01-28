Amy Roloff Reflects on the 'Light at the End of the Tunnel' as She Leaves Family Farm

It's been a big year of changes in the Roloff family, especially for Amy Roloff, who made the hard choice to leave the farm and strike out on her own in a brand-new place. And now, that the moving process is coming to a close. Amy took to Instagram to reflect on how she feels about leaving the family farmhouse, and it definitely sounds like as difficult as it's been for her, this is definitely a positive step.
Amy recently took to Instagram to share that she was reaching "the light at the end of the tunnel" of leaving the farmhouse.
For Amy Roloff, it was a challenge to go through all of her teaching stuff, knowing that she couldn't keep all of it in the move to the new house.
"I see light at the end of the tunnel as I move my things out of the farmhouse. The basement area was tough," she wrote. "It reminded how much I miss and Love teaching. I can’t take it all with me though, just because, I’ll need to leave most of it behind and hopefully donate/give away to a good cause. I couldn’t resist taking a few more books though. I love reading and love reading to kids."
She went on to talk about her love of books, and how much she hopes she can share it with her grandchildren.
Now that she has a few grandkids -- including two brand-new ones, Bode and Lilah -- we have a feeling that she'll have plenty of opportunities to share her favorite books with the little ones.
"I hope to get many chances to read to my grandkids as much as possible. I think if I could have one room just full of books I would have it," she said. "Why I think libraries are so important in communities, especially small towns. Anyway... I’m rambling. I better get another box and fill it with books I just can’t leave behind or give away quite yet."
Moving is hard. So is deciding what gets packed and what gets donated or thrown away. But so far, it appears Amy's doing a great job.
Amy's been open about her moving process from day one.
Earlier this month, Amy shared that she was doing most of the moving herself with her own car, and shared how her fresh start was going on Instagram.
"I’m doing most of it myself -- after 30 years -- I’m going through everything and oh what memories come flooding my mind of a lot of things that went on in this house raising four kids. And I’m thankful I got to do it though it’s been hard and tough purging," she wrote at the time.
There's been a lot of change going on for Amy, but it sounds like most of it is good.
Case in point: Amy's fiancé, Chris Marek, who has been by her side every step of the way -- and who she just spent a very romantic Valentine's Day with. Not only do her new adventures include moving to a new house and starting this new chapter of her life, but they also include him (and a wedding in the future). There's so much for her to feel excited about!
We can't wait to see what the future holds for Amy.
And more than that, we're going to need a tour of her new house ASAP once she's all moved in. We can't wait to see the way she decorates, especially now that she's the one who gets to call all the shots.
There's only about a month until the new season of Little People, Big World is here, and we're so excited. We can't wait to see everything else she's been up to over the last several months.
