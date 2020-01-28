Amy Roloff Reflects on the 'Light at the End of the Tunnel' as She Leaves Family Farm

She went on to talk about her love of books, and how much she hopes she can share it with her grandchildren.

Now that she has a few grandkids -- including two brand-new ones, Bode and Lilah -- we have a feeling that she'll have plenty of opportunities to share her favorite books with the little ones.

"I hope to get many chances to read to my grandkids as much as possible. I think if I could have one room just full of books I would have it," she said. "Why I think libraries are so important in communities, especially small towns. Anyway... I’m rambling. I better get another box and fill it with books I just can’t leave behind or give away quite yet."



Moving is hard. So is deciding what gets packed and what gets donated or thrown away. But so far, it appears Amy's doing a great job.