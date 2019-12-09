Prince William & Kate Middleton Are Skipping Town When Harry & Meghan Arrive Back in London

Splash News
It's only a few weeks until Commonwealth Day in the UK, and you know what that means: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be back in London. Even though they've renounced their royal titles and are residing in British Columbia, technically speaking, they're not off the hook just yet. The agreement they came to with Queen Elizabeth has them on the clock as official royals until spring -- and that includes attending the Commonwealth Day service.
Although many are happily awaiting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's return to jolly old London, two people who may not be so jazzed about their arrival are Prince William and Kate Middleton.
Recently, it was announced that Prince William and Kate Middleton will be going on a quick tour of Ireland.
The dates of the visit that was requested by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office? March 3 through March 5.
What's so interesting about that, you ask? Oh, you know, those dates happen to be smack-dab in the middle of the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's visit.
Even though the exact date of their arrival isn't known, Harry and Meghan are expected to arrive in the UK any day now.
On Friday, Harry is participating in a recording session with Jon Bon Jovi in support of the upcoming Invictus Games in the Netherlands. The couple is also slotted to attend the Endeavour Fund Awards on March 5, and Meghan will head up an event for International Women's Day on March 8.
But back to Will and Kate's trip. The timing IS a bit suspicious, no?
It's been a while since the couple went on an official tour together, and they only announced their visit on February 11. Even though the trip was at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, it seems like a happy accident that they'll be out of town for a good chunk of Harry and Meghan's visit.
On a number of occasions, it's been reported that things aren't that great between Harry and William.
Kate and Meghan seem to be on the periphery of this royal feud, but the brothers reportedly haven't been getting along for a few years now. If William and Kate were in town the entire time Harry and Meghan were, the scrutiny would be on another level. People would be reading into every little thing the couples do!
The brothers will be together at the Commonwealth Day service, though.
For the past two years, the Cambridges and the Sussexes have both attended the service with the Queen and other members of the royal family. Historically speaking, the quartet has also stood together, seemingly getting along. Will be interesting to see who's where this year.
If we were the betting type, we have a feeling there will be a few royals wedged in between the couples. Can't hurt, right?
