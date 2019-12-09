Prince William & Kate Middleton Are Skipping Town When Harry & Meghan Arrive Back in London



Splash News

It's only a few weeks until Commonwealth Day in the UK, and you know what that means: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be back in London. Even though they've renounced their royal titles and are residing in British Columbia, technically speaking, they're not off the hook just yet. The agreement they came to with Queen Elizabeth has them on the clock as official royals until spring -- and that includes attending the Commonwealth Day service.

Although many are happily awaiting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's return to jolly old London, two people who may not be so jazzed about their arrival are Prince William and Kate Middleton.