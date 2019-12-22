Vanessa Bryant Reveals Her & Kobe's Sweet Connection to 'The Notebook' During Memorial

Vanessa shared that among Kobe's many romantic gestures, he gave her the blue dress that Allie wore when she went to find Noah.

"When I asked him why he chose the blue dress [from the movie], he said it was because it’s the scene when Allie comes back to Noah," Vanessa said in her eulogy, according to People. "We had hoped to grow old together like [in] the movie. We really had an amazing love story."



Given how iconic this dress is, it's certainly a sweet symbol of Kobe's love for Vanessa -- especially since he chose it for the part of the movie where viewers found out they'd be together forever after all.